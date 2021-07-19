When I was in second grade, I had a crush on a girl we’ll call KK.
I was seven then, so don’t ask me what I saw in her. I was just a lad with his first crush and I decided to tell her.
I then discovered that KK absolutely hated me. She swore she’d make me pay for telling her in front of the other kids.
KK made good on her word. I had to figure out what to do without being a tattletale, so my first approach was to be as nice to her as I could. I said hi, asked her what she was doing for recess, I even brought her my favorite Pokémon card, a holographic Charizard.
KK’s response when I said hi? Throw pencils at me. KK’s response to what she was doing for recess? “Nothin’ with you, idiot!” KK’s response to my
holographic Charizard? Dipping it in milk at snack time. Needless to say, being nice didn’t work.
So, I tried what the Boomers told me to do and ignored her. That went as well as you’d expect.
KK still managed to be a general menace to society, or at the very least me. There was also the problem of us having class together. The time eventually came to do a class project and we were assigned to work together. I managed to go 20 minutes without making contact before I had to ask her to pass the glue. In all fairness, she did pass me the glue … when she squirted it all over my hand.
So ignoring her didn’t work either. So then, I decided to fight fire with fire. It’s like that shark from the Anchor Arms episode of SpongeBob once said:
“I used to be a wimp just like you! Now, I’m a jerk! And everybody likes me!”
That shark lied.
I decided to call KK a dumb butt (nice one second grade me). KK’s eyes turned red, she let out a war cry reminiscent of Xena Warrior Princess and began chasing me. I ran like my life depended on it, which in this case it actually did.
I decided to hide the only place that was fitting of my personality and talents: The trash.
I found the recess trash can, removed the top, and got inside. I remained hidden in the trash for the rest of recess and even some time after. I stayed in the trash until my teacher Mrs. Lewis came out and yelled at me to go back to the classroom.
Needless to say, second grade was not a fun time for me. I spent each day trying to figure out what to do and why KK hated me so much. I never got an answer. What was more infuriating than that even after she forced me to become a literal dumpster, I still liked her and wanted her to like me. If you’re saying, “that’s crazy,” I say, “that’s love baby.” Just kidding, it was crazy.
It’s a pattern that has continued for much of my life, even to this day. Sure, back then we were seven, and KK was later asked to repeat the second grade due to “not playing well with others,” so there was also something wrong with her. Still, it wasn’t the last time I’d catch feelings for a gal that hated my stinkin’ guts. There’s still an important lesson to be learned here, one that I’m still learning.
That lesson is this week’s Hart of the Matter: Not everyone is going to like you. I have great friends and met people who can’t stand me. Some people love my work, others want me fired. I’ve had classmates and co-workers who’ve gotten great pleasure out of knowing me. I’ve had others who couldn’t wait to see me go.
It’s always hard when someone doesn’t like you, especially when you like them a lot. I’m still having a tough time remembering that lesson, but it’s often helpful to remember when I find myself in situations like the one in second grade.
It also helps when you finally turn snitch and the teacher starts keeping eyes on your bully like a hawk.
Anyway, one thing hopefully everyone reading this likes is the fact that after two years, WEIO is finally back. Starting this Wednesday and concluding Saturday, the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics will be taking place at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. Last year’s WEIO was canceled due to Covid-19. A full schedule of events and games can be found on the WEIO website.
WEIO isn’t the only thing going on this week. The Alaska Goldpanners are also hosting a five-game series against the Boulder Collegians this week, the penultimate week of their home season. The first game of the series begins Monday at 6:30 p.m. The ‘Panners will also host Boulder at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday with an off-night Wednesday. Friday and Saturday’s games will be played at 7 p.m.
It won’t be the last week of summer dirt racing, but it’ll still be another exciting week of action at Mitchell Raceway. Racing starts at 7 p.m. as always at 4075 Peger Road.
The Fairbanks Soccer Club will also be returning home this week. The men’s and women’s team will both host Cook Inlet at the Davis Turf Fields Complex this Saturday with the men playing at 1:30 p.m. and the women playing immediately after.
That’s all we have for this week’s action. Thanks for getting to the Hart of the Matter with me. If I forgot something and you now hate me, that’s fine, not everyone likes me. More importantly, though, you’d do well to remember that I’m also human garbage so please forgive me.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.