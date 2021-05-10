One Saturday morning when I was 10, I was watching the classic children’s horror show “Goosebumps.”
In the episode, a young man who frequently lies has a hex put on him which causes every lie he tells to become true. Later, he tells a lie about how professional wrestler Sting beat him up and stole his homework.
For those of you unfamiliar with early 2000’s WWF wrestling, Sting was known for wearing black and white face makeup, his long greasy black hair, letting out a piercing war cry, and his signature move, the Stinger Splash. He is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.
Anyway, Sting guest stars in the episode, chases the kid down and pummels him in order to take his homework. That is when I thought I found out who Sting was.
Flash forward several months. My mom (happy belated Mother’s Day y’all) was on the phone with a friend talking about the upcoming Jazz Fest musical lineup.
“There’s a lot of good acts coming this year,” she said on the phone. “I’m really excited to see Sting.”
Record scratch. STING!? My mom doesn’t watch WWF; why would she be excited?
Then my dad arrived to pick me and my sister up. As he came inside to get us, he turned to my mom.
“That Jazz Fest lineup is pretty good,” he said. “I think I might go see Sting.”
If I were taking a sip of my drink, I’d have spit it out right there. My dad!? Going to see Sting!? Surely this was a joke.
My sister then came downstairs and looked to my parents.
“I heard Sting was coming to Jazz Fest,” she said. “Can I go see him?
“Now wait just a minute!” I shouted. I may have been 10, but I was old enough to know the Pisani’s were not a “Sting” kind of family.
I told them I was confused. Sting? The guy with the face paint, the scream, and the absolutely devastating finishing blow? Why on Earth would they be excited to go see him?
By now, you’ve probably figured out that the Sting they were referring to was the British chap from the band The Police. While it’s easy to confuse the chorus to Roxanne for Sting’s devastating war cry, they are not the same. So, just like in my NFL Mock Draft, I was wrong.
That, folks, takes us to this week’s Hart of the Matter: High school wrestling regionals are this weekend. The Girls regional will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Glennallen along with the Denali Regionals at 9 a.m.. The MAC Regionals will be held the same day at West Valley.
While wrestling is determining who all will be going to state, there’s plenty more going on in the Fairbanks area this week.
Baseball is in full swing starting with two games today. West Valley and North Pole will play at Marlin with varsity at 7:30 p.m. while Hutchison and Monroe Catholic will play at Hutch at 5 p.m.. Tuesday’s lone game will be the always popular rivalry game between Lathrop and West Valley. A non-conference match, the varsity will play at 7:15 p.m. at Arco.
Wednesday will see Hutchison host North Pole at 6 p.m. while Friday has Monroe and Lathrop playing at Growden at 5 p.m.. Action wraps up Saturday with Delta hosting North Pole at noon and West Valley heading to Arco for a 5 p.m. date.
It’ll be a busy week of soccer with all games at FYSA. Tuesday will see the West Valley boys and girls take on the Lathrop boys and girls with the boys at 5:30 p.m. and girls at 7:30 p.m.. The Monroe boys will play North Pole at 5:30 p.m. and the girls at 7:30 p.m..
Wednesday’s lone match will come between West Valley’s boys and Delta’s co-ed team at 5:30 p.m.. Saturday is a full day with North Pole vs. Lathrop boys at 10 a.m. and girls at noon. The Eielson co-ed team will face West Valley’s boys at 2 p.m. and the Monroe girls will take on West Valley at 4 p.m..
In softball, Monroe will take on North Pole in a double-header on Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m.. Thursday will see a double-header between West Valley and Hutchison start at 5:30 p.m.. Friday’s games will be Lathrop vs. Hutchison and Lathrop vs. North Pole at 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. respectively. Monroe and Hutchison will play a double-header beginning at noon on Saturday while Delta and North Pole’s double header will start at noon as well. Delta will host their game while others will be played at S. Davis.
Then, there’s the final track and field meet before Regionals. Field Events and the 3200mm will start at 3:30 p.m. Friday while the rest of the meet will begin 10:30 Saturday morning.
Finally, there’s the Ice Dogs. The last week of the regular season is upon us as Fairbanks heads to Kenai River for a two-game series beginning Friday night at 7:30. The two teams will play again Saturday night at 7:30. The games decide the winner of the Alaska Cup and will determine who gets home ice advantage in the playoffs. Don’t miss out.
Well, unless there’s something else that I don’t know about, that’s it. Thanks for getting to the Hart of the Matter. If I missed something and you’re upset, please make sure you’re not thinking of the other Hart Pisani.
