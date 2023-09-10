Ice Dogs

Caleb Jones

Ice Dogs goalie Tyler Krivtsov stands in front of net during one of the teams’ preseason scrimmage

It was a rocky start to the season for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. The team opened up their campaign in Wisconsin against the Janesville Jets. They dropped both games of the series.

The first game on Friday was a wild ride for the Ice Dogs as they fell to the Jets by a score of 5-4.

