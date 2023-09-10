It was a rocky start to the season for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. The team opened up their campaign in Wisconsin against the Janesville Jets. They dropped both games of the series.
The first game on Friday was a wild ride for the Ice Dogs as they fell to the Jets by a score of 5-4.
Despite the loss in the opener, first year head coach Ryan Theros was proud of how his team performed. “As a team, they did a really good job. For all the new information we’ve been throwing at them, they’ve done a great job.”
After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, the Ice Dogs responded in a big way. Goals by David Clarke and Sam Berry gave the Dogs their first lead of the night in the second period. After the Jets equalized at 2-2, Lance Mengel put Fairbanks back in the driver seat with a goal.
Entering the third period the score stood at 3-2. It looked like the Ice Dogs were going to pull away when Cole Burke put one past the goalie. After leading 4-2, the team’s lead evaporated.
The Jets stormed back and scored three unanswered goals, the last of which came in the final minutes of the game. It was an unfortunate ending for the Ice Dogs as they lost 5-4 in their season opener.
“Going up 4-2 in the game, the other team usually tries to get you to go in the box and that’s what happened,” Theros said. “We lost a little bit of our mental toughness in the third period. We have to stay focused in that situation.”
The game marked coach Theros’ first as head coach of the Ice Dogs. “It’s great,” Theros said on getting to coach his first game with the Ice Dogs. “I’ve been wanting to get on the bench with this team for a while now. I’m excited for the rest of the season and for the Ice Dog fans.”
After the first game against the Jets, the Ice Dogs prepared for game two on Saturday. Theros was confident with his team heading into the second game. “There are little minor adjustments, but I think we outplayed them,” Theros said following the first game. “I don’t think we need to change a lot.”
Cole Burke shined on offense in the first game. He finished with three points, one being a goal and the other two being assists.
Saturday’s game got off to a slow start for Fairbanks. The team fell down 1-0 in the first period. The deficit increased to 2-0 with a goal in the second period.
The Dogs rallied out of an early hole as Jake Smith and Mark Lund both put the puck in the net to even it up at 2-2.
The game wouldn’t stay tied for long as the Jets pulled ahead again, the score stood at 3-2 with 6:29 left in the second period.
In the third period the Jets closed the game out with two more goals in rapid fire fashion to make the score 5-2. Janesville held onto the lead en route to the series sweep.
With the loss, the Ice Dogs started the season off with an 0-2 record. The team looks to pick up its first win of the season as they take on the North Iowa Bulls on Sept. 13.
