I’ve always been a picky eater, but my least favorite food of all has always been pickles.
The look, touch, smell, and taste of pickles bring a twisted look to my face. To give a visual, imagine someone told you that Creed and Nickleback just formed a super group and how your face might look upon receiving that information. Now imagine that look on my face. That’s how pickles have always made me feel.
In 2018, I attempted to put my prejudice against pickles aside. There were only two things I’d ever do that for: the Saints winning the Super Bowl or a date with a pretty lady. In this case, it was the latter.
She’d worked at a coffee shop I frequented and upon hearing she was leaving for another job, I finally got her number. We met up for lunch where I discovered she was vegan. I’m essentially a carnivore, but I decided to keep that information to myself. I ordered a sa-lad or whatever they’re called and she ordered something with almonds and we went about the lunch.
Then, she proceeded to take a bite of a pickle and told me about how there was “literally” no food she liked more than pickles.
I was at a loss. This was a deal breaker as far as I was concerned. I once went out with a girl who wore socks and sandals and gave that a pass, but this girl had gone too far. A man has to have a code and this woman would have me break it.
Then I remembered this was the first date I’d been on in nine months and figured I should be willing to compromise. So she liked pickles. I liked the last season of Game of Thrones. No one’s perfect.
Then she told me it was so good, I “had” to try it.
No. This can’t be happening. I’m on an episode of MTV’s Punk’d. Ashton Kutcher is hiding out somewhere in this hipster dining establishment in the Marigny neighborhood of New Orleans just waiting to pounce on me. How had I found myself in this predicament?
Still, I remembered that I hadn’t actually had a pickle since I was 11. I remembered that if this girl was going to overlook the fact that I tried to pull off a goatee, I should be willing to look past my hatred for pickles. Most importantly, I remembered that this was my first date in nine months and this girl was totally out of my league so I shouldn’t be picky.
So I did it. I ate a bite of the pickle. In that moment, I knew how Conan O’Brien felt about NBC: utter disgust. My face twisted, I hunched over, and I felt closer to death than Keith Richards ever has. Still, I knew I had to keep my composure. So, with watery eyes, hunched up shoulders, and a face that screamed “HELP!” I gave my date the thumbs up, nodded my head and mumbled, “Mm, good.”
She knew I was lying, but I felt she appreciated that I was willing to put my prejudice aside and eat adventurously for her. For all the pain I endured, it felt like I did the right thing.
Then she never called me back. Never picked up my calls. Never answered my texts. This gal dropped off the face of the Earth like she was Tony Romo in the playoffs. Was it because I didn’t like pickles? Unlikely, but I blame pickles all the same.
That takes us to this week’s Hart of the Matter: There’s an introduction to Pickle Ball course this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rink two of the Big Dipper Ice Arena. While the sport is primarily played by the senior community, anyone and everyone is welcome to come free of charge. 80 people had already committed to coming at the time of this writing, so make sure you get there early.
There are plenty of sports this week that aren’t named after foods. The Alaska Goldpanners remain on the road, but not for much longer. This week marks the end of the ‘Panners two week road trip as they take quick three game tour through the state. The Goldpanners will begin play on Tuesday in Chugiak for a 7 p.m. game before heading over to Mat-Su on Wednesday for another 7 p.m. game. They will wrap the week up with a 7 p.m. game on Thursday in Anchorage before returning to Fairbanks. All games can be streamed live on the PannerVision YouTube channel.
The Fairbanks Soccer Club will also be back in action as they travel to Anchorage to take on the Alaska Timbers. The men’s team enjoyed victory over the Timbers at home the first week of the season while the women’s team fell the same week. They’ll have an opportunity to play again this Saturday as the men’s game begins at 1:30 p.m. with the women’s game following.
Finally, dirt racing returns after a one week hiatus at Mitchell Raceway. This Friday is Military Appreciation Night at Mitchell with the races scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Mitchell Raceway is located at 4075 Peger Road.
Unless there’s something I’m unaware of, that’s it for this week. Thanks for getting to the Hart of the Matter with me. If I left something out, I’m just treating it the same way I treat pickles.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.