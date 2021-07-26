"Vacation is all I ever wanted”—The Go Go’s—Hart Pisani
There’s only two things in this world that I hate: people who are intolerant of other lands and regions, and Florida.
I went to college in Florida, moved back home to transfer schools, and for some sick, twisted reason I went back to school in Florida (I told y’all I was a mad man). So when people tell me they’re excited to go on vacation in Florida or they can’t wait to retire and move to Florida, I smirk and chuckle to myself as I know what they’re in for.
If you don’t believe me, please note that I once lived in south Florida and I now live in interior Alaska. I quite seriously couldn’t get much further away. So y’all can have your beach days, my idea of relaxation is somewhere far away from the sand and people doing crazy things because: Florida.
That takes us to this week’s Hart of the Matter: I’m on vacation. Yes, you read that right, on vacation. The flight to Seattle is about three and a half hours and I don’t have enough time to watch another movie so here I am.
I’m sure for some of you, this is splendid news, assuming you won’t be forced to dredge through my writing, if only for a time. Well, jokes on you, I’ll be back Monday night and at my desk Tuesday as I always am. Sorry to disappoint you. For now, though, I’m going to take the time to enjoy a Mariners game with some friends, so please forward all of your messages to my editor until tomorrow (don’t tell him I said that).
Speaking of vacation, this will be the last week you can catch the Alaska Goldpanners at Growden Memorial Park before they go on a one-year vacation. This is the last homestead of the season before the ‘Panners close the year with two road games and a tournament in California. Alaska will host the South Carolina Pride every day this week with the exception of Sunday. Monday-Thursday games will be played at 6:30 p.m., Friday’s game will begin at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s home finale will begin at 2 p.m.
You have a little more time to catch summer dirt racing, but don’t let that stop you from heading out to Mitchell Raceway this Friday at 7 p.m. to catch some exciting action.
That’s it for game action this week, but we’re getting closer to the return of prep sports with practices starting up soon so expect that to change. Until then, thanks for getting to the Hart of the Matter with me. If I left anything out, don’t let me know, I’m on vacation.
