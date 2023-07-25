The Goldpanners continued to take control this last home series against the Seals, winning the last two games by triple digits. They were looking to do the same Tuesday night and send the Fairbanks crowd home happy. The team would get the win, 5-3, to cap their 31-win season.

Cole “The Sheriff" Philip took the mound and looked to get one more home win at Growden Memorial in this seven-inning contest. 