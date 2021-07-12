In 2011, I met my best friend Mortimer. He had four legs, claws on his back paws, excessive fur, and weighed 15 pounds, all attitude. In case you’re wondering, yes, he was a cat.
He was the first pet I ever owned as an adult. Born in 2005 in the middle of Hurricane Katrina, he exchanged hands multiple times before meeting me. There are many stories and adventures I could tell you about our time together, but there’s probably one that sums up our relationship the best.
New Years Eve heading into 2012, I threw a party with a large gathering of friends at my apartment. I had to keep Mortimer cooped up in the kitchen to ensure that he didn’t get out, and he was not happy. Much like myself, he hated being told what to do. He meowed for a while before quieting down, plotting his revenge.
At the night’s conclusion, with just a few friends remaining, I let him out of the kitchen. He meowed loudly, expressing his displeasure with being cooped up all night. At this time, I made the mistake of reminding him who was boss.
“I feed you,” I lectured him. “I keep a roof over our heads, and pick up after you while giving you all the loving I have. Now, you’re upset about a few hours in the kitchen?! Well hey, what are you going to do about it, huh!? What are you going to do!?”
I immediately got my response as Mortimer turned his head to look directly at me, slowly squatted down, and proceeded to go to the bathroom on my floor. In the moment, I couldn’t even be mad. I did ask him what he was going to do about it, and he responded promptly and effectively. The point was well taken.
That probably best summed up the kind of dude he was: Outspoken, fearless, and hilarious. He’s the kind of guy that I always aspire to be.
For nearly ten years, Mortimer and I had some wonderful times and shared many great memories. Even in Colorado, we remained thick as thieves as he turned 15. Sadly, nothing lasts forever as age caught up to him. His health began to deteriorate late last year and two weeks before I began the journey to Fairbanks, the time came for him to say goodbye.
It was a heartbreaking moment, but one I was prepared for. Saying goodbye is never easy, particularly when it’s too your best friend. Many of you have had to experience this moment before and know what I’m talking about. Others have yet to experience this, but will in time. It won’t be easy, but you’ll get through it.
That take us to this week’s Hart of the Matter: I’m getting a new friend. With enough time having passed to mourn and having found the right fit, I’ll be bringing a new cat named Pippin home this week. Don’t worry, I won’t spam this column with pictures of him (that’s what Instagram is for), but I am excited to be bringing home a new buddy with whom to share more adventures.
Pippin the cat isn’t the only home coming this week. After more than two weeks away and three canceled games last week, the Alaska Goldpanners are making their triumphant return to Growden Park this week. Their week begins Tuesday with a game against the Fairbanks Men’s League at 6:30 p.m. From there, the ‘Panners will play a five-game series against the Utah Marshalls beginning Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Alaska will also host Utah on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Friday at 7 p.m. The two teams will conclude their series with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. with a seven inning game and another seven inning game right after. The Goldpanners are currently 17-6 on the season.
Things are still happening at the Mitchell Raceway, as well. This Friday at 7 p.m. will see local dirt racing continue as it has all summer and will continue to do thru August 29th.
Finally, there’s the Fairbanks Soccer Club. The women’s team played this past Saturday and the men on Sunday with results unavailable at press time. The two squads will remain on the road this week as they take on the Arctic Rush on Saturday. More information about that game can be found at the Fairbanks Soccer Club social media sites.
As far as I know, that’s it. Thanks for getting to the Hart of the Matter with me. If I left something out, please excuse me, I can’t hear your complaints through all this purring in my ear.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.