The Lathrop Malemutes returned to Fairbanks the way a U.S. president would. Police cars and fire trucks escorted the Malemutes back to Lathrop High School where they were greeted by parents, fans, classmates, alumni and others on Sunday afternoon.
Signs reading “#1” and “Champs,” held by Malemute faithful and fans donning purple and gold, greeted the team as the 2021 Lathrop Malemutes came home as state champions in football for the first time in school history.
“This is crazy,” said senior quarterback Jarren Littell, the state championship MVP. “I’m still speechless. We’re still in shock. We won state last night.”
It was the kind of stuff movies are made out of. The Lathrop Malemutes, never crowned state champs before. Their opponent, the Soldotna Stars, had won the past 10 state championships and had only lost four games in the past decade. No team from Fairbanks had won state in football since North Pole in 2004. The odds were stacked against the Malemutes.
Though Lathrop had beaten SOHI earlier in the year, it came down to the wire when Lathrop had a game of experience under their belt while Soldotna didn’t. The Stars had many players starting for the first time in that game and were missing some pieces due to Covid. The Stars hadn’t lost or had too many challenges since and figured to be a tougher test for Lathrop this time around.
They weren’t, though, as Lathrop won 39-28, led by as many as 20 and Littell accounted for all six touchdowns. It was a fitting end after the journey this year’s senior class has had.
“The last four years have been crazy,” Littell said. “Freshman year I started, and we came up short in the semifinals. Sophomore year we came up short in the state championship. Junior year we thought it was our year and then Covid happens (and the playoffs were canceled). Coming into this year all of our seniors knew this was our last chance. We had to go out with a bang and win a state championship.”
Littell and the Malemute team made it happen, and the LHS faithful repaid them with the welcome they’d earned.
“What a cool experience for our kids,” head coach Luke Balash said. “Thanks, of course, to our parents, family, friends, teachers and administrators for being here. It’s a big deal. We feel loved and supported. We exist for this community. Lathrop football’s mission is to make Lathrop a better place and to make Fairbanks a better place ... In the midst of a pandemic, what a cool shot in the arm to bring some joy and happiness to win a championship and bring it home.”