The Fairbanks Tennis Association has opened registration for its summer programs that serve up a chance for players of all ages and skills.
First on the court will be Adult Team Tennis, with a six-week season starting May 13. Groups with a minimum of four players will face off on Friday evenings (5:30-8:30) or Saturday mornings (9-noon). Cost is $50.
Also starting next week will be Middle School Clinics (for players 10-13) on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4-5. Those run weekly through July 21 with two or three weekly sessions. Registration starts at $24 per week.
Weekly High School Clinics (for those 14-19) will also be offered beginning next week — Monday and Wednesday from 3-4:30 p.m. — and start at $36 per week.
Three other options for adults to improve their skills start next week. A weekly adult beginners class starts Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at $15 per session. Wednesday nights feature community-run drills from 5:30-7:30 with donations accepted. Thursdays are Adult Match Play nights from 5:30-7:30, again with donations accepted.
Tournaments and special events on the slate this summer are the Kids Free Tennis and FTA Block Party June 11 from 1-5 p.m.; the Midnight Sun Doubles Tournament for all ages June 24-26; the Sam Woodke Tournament series in July; and the end of the season fundraiser Aug. 5-7.
Scholarships based on financial need are available for youth programs. This includes full scholarships available for children ages 6-9 in the twice per week
lessons beginning May 25.
Most events are held at the Dan Ramras Community Tennis Courts across Schaible Street from Lathrop High School. Online registration generally opens the week before a class or event at fairbankstennis.com. To apply for a scholarship or for additional information, call 907-455-4301 or email Fairbankstennis@gmail.com.