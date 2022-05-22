Fairbanks Curling Club standout Anne O’Hara and her USA teammates defeated Norway 10-6 in Jonkoping, Sweden on Sunday to claim the bronze medal in the World Junior Curling Championships.
In Sunday’s bronze medal match, the Americans trailed 6-4 after three ends before scoring two in the eighth, ninth and 10th to come out on top.
“It feels really amazing after a tough game last night to just really pull through today with the girls,” skip Delaney Strouse said. “We had a very strong week, it was definitely exciting to see our hard work finally pay off.”
The U.S. and Norway had emerged tied for first in pool play at 7-2 before both were upset in semifinal play by Japan and Sweden, respectively.
Team USA scored twice in the sixth to even their match with Japan before the Japanese scored one in the eighth and three in the ninth to secure their spot in the gold-medal match.
Norway and Sweden went to a 10th end before the Swedes scored the winning point in a 5-4 match to earn the championship berth.
There, Japan and the hosts were tied 3-3 after five ends before the Japanese posted a single point in four of the last five frames to take a 7-4 victory.
In addition to Strouse, 21, from Midland, Mich., and Wayne State University, and O’Hara, 19, who served as the team’s vice skip, other team members are Sydney Mullaney, 21, of Concord, Mass., and the University of Minnesota and Susan Dudt, 20, of Malvern, Penn., and Bucknell University.
O’Hara’s Fairbanks Curling Club teammate Kaitlyn Murphy was the squad’s alternate. The team was coached by Amy Harnden.