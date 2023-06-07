The Alaska Goldpanners kick off their 2023 season Thursday against the San Diego Waves.
The Goldpanners season-opening homestand at Growden Memorial Park starts against the Waves for five days from June 8-12, before next playing Kingsmen Baseball four times from June 15-18.
Next up, the team plays the Michigan Monarchs June 20-24. Its June 21 game against the Monarchs will be the team’s 118th annual Midnight Sun game, featuring a 10 p.m. start time with gates opening at 8 p.m.
The team then heads to participate in the Forks International Baseball Tournament from June 27-July 2 in Grand Forks, British Columbia, Canada for its first away games of the new season.
The squad returns to Growden on July 6, playing against a squad from the Fairbanks Adult Amateur Baseball League. Immediately after, the squad faces the Seattle Blackfins and California Halos from July 7-9 and July 11-15, respectively.
The July 7 game against the Blackfins will additionally be the Phillie Phanatic Night. Bring your camera to catch the mascot in action.
The first, and only, eastern coast team comes to town when the team plays the Catawba Valley Stars of North Carolina from July 17-July 20. Afterwards, the team’s final home stand of the season comes against the San Francisco Seals from July 21-July 24.
The Goldpanners finish their season against the Medford Rogues at the Harry & David Field in Medford, Oregon. As of right now, the team’s playing status in August is TBD.
Last season, the team finished with a record of 13 wins, 36 losses, and 1 tie.
The Goldpanners 2023 team features 22 players, hailing from six different states. California is the most represented state on the squad, with 14 players coming. Pitcher Andrew Troppmann and infielder Alex Garcia are the lone Alaskans, coming from Fairbanks and North Pole, respectively.
From Dave Dowling, the team’s first player to go to the major leagues, to Rick Monday, the MLB’s first ever first overall draft pick, to superstar Dave Winfield, the team has had no shortage of players play in the major leagues historically. According to the team as of 2017, 1,184 players have been drafted to the MLB, with 205 of them actually playing in the MLB.
For more on the team, read today’s editorial on the Opinion Page.