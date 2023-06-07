Goldpanners

Alaska pitcher Alex Verdugo throws a pitch July 29, 2022, during the Goldpanners’ 3-2 win over the Flagstaff Star Chasers.

The Alaska Goldpanners kick off their 2023 season Thursday against the San Diego Waves.

The Goldpanners season-opening homestand at Growden Memorial Park starts against the Waves for five days from June 8-12, before next playing Kingsmen Baseball four times from June 15-18.