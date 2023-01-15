UAF SKI

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Nordic Ski Team.

 Tobias Albrigtsen / UAF ATHLETICS

Susan Schwartz, the mother of current University of Alaska Fairbanks Nordic skier and cross-country runner Kendall Kramer, shares her unique perspective of serving in a supporting role to the Nanooks as they travel across Alaska and the Lower 48.

As we travel from Fairbanks to Houghton, Michigan; Lake Placid, New York; Steamboat Springs, Colorado; back to Anchorage; and – hopefully – back to Lake Place for the NCAA Championships in March, I wanted to bring a different perspective to the college Nordic skiing experience.