Susan Schwartz, the mother of current University of Alaska Fairbanks Nordic skier and cross-country runner Kendall Kramer, shares her unique perspective of serving in a supporting role to the Nanooks as they travel across Alaska and the Lower 48.
As we travel from Fairbanks to Houghton, Michigan; Lake Placid, New York; Steamboat Springs, Colorado; back to Anchorage; and – hopefully – back to Lake Place for the NCAA Championships in March, I wanted to bring a different perspective to the college Nordic skiing experience.
As a spectator, team mom, and friend of Coach Eliska Albrigtsen, I have the privilege of watching these athletes through the best – and sometimes the worst – of times. I’d like to introduce you to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks Nordic Ski Team, 12 top-caliber athletes from six countries, each bringing a very different background to Fairbanks.
In 2019, Sarah Olson, Mike Ophoff, Mariel Pulles and Christopher Kalev joined the Nanooks as Eliska’s first recruiting class. Sarah came from Minnesota, Mike from the Czech Republic, and Mariel and Chris from Estonia. The 2020 class brought in two Alaskans: Kendall Kramer and Max Beiergrohslein. 2021 added Rosie Fordham from Australia, Joe Davies from Canada/Great Britain, and another Alaskan — Aila Berrigan. 2022 welcomed Fairbanks’ Josh Baurick and Abigail Haas, along with Philipp Moosemeyer from Germany.
After a breakout season in 2022 – boasting five All-Americans – the ski community in Fairbanks is eagerly, and rightfully so, excited to see what Nanooks Nordic will make of 2023!
Team members have the opportunity to race in Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Skiing Association (RMISA) races and to represent their countries. This includes five athletes who will compete in Lake Placid, New York, at the World University Games.
The season begins
Dec. 28: On a dark, winter morning in Fairbanks, Eliska, Ben, Kendall, Josh and Abigail leave Fairbanks for Minneapolis, Minnesota. The carry 24 pieces of luggage/ski supplies. They are accompanied by Eliska’s husband, Tobias, who serves as a volunteer coach, and their 22-month old son, Viggo.
As those six were leaving Fairbanks, Joe and Mike were heading to Minneapolis from Canada. Chris, Mariel, Max, Aila, Rosie and Philipp left from Anchorage, and Sarah was waiting for all of them in Minneapolis, her hometown.
After picking up a cargo van and two rental cars at the Minneapolis airport, the 15 travelers headed to Sarah’s childhood home for a cooked meal. The Nanooks hadn’t been together as a team since early December, so there were many stories shared. With souls full of food and laughter, the team headed to the hotel for the night.
Dec. 29: Bright and early, it was time to load up and drive six hours northeast to Houghton, Michigan. There are some comforting similarities to Fairbanks found in the Upper Peninsula. Daily life is determined by the weather; snowmachines match speeds to the cars along the highway; and the local clothing of choice is overalls. Along the drive, the only open restaurant that wasn’t fast-food was a dive bar. The team reluctantly found seating along a large table in a lit corner with a cheap Christmas tablecloth. Although we had reservations after seeing all of the NASCAR and beer posters, the food was fantastic. After a round of pool, they continued on to Houghton, where they checked into their two rental houses and went for an exploring-the-trails ski at the 2023 U.S. Cross Country Ski Nationals venue.
Dec 30: Most athletes opted for personalized, short-interval workouts. Some athletes did 30 seconds on 30 seconds off intervals while others did longer thresholds. At this point in their career, they know what workouts are best-suited for personal top performances as they near race day.
We split up dinner duty across the week so each athlete could show off their newfound adulting skills to the ruthless judgment of their peers. Freshman Philipp was the brains behind dinner No. 1: Kartoffeln Mitt Speck, und eier (potatoes with bacon and eggs). Rosie rated it worse than burnt shrimp on the barbie. After dinner, the team sat down for the nightly meeting to discuss logistics of the next day, including what skis to bring to the venue for waxing and testing, coordinating departure times from the venue, and deciding what to do with dinner leftovers.
Jan 1: A busy day. The wax cabin had to be set up and the athletes needed to pick their two sets of skis for the races on Monday. Eliska and Ben started their day at 6 a.m. and arrived back at the house well after dark. A coaches meeting was attended, and start times were finalized. With such a big field (182 women and 254 men) it was going to be a long race day on Tuesday, therefore, the athletes and coaches needed to eat a nourishing meal before getting a good night’s sleep.
Jan. 2: Today’s race is the interval 10-kilometer freestyle. Nordic ski racing uses an interval start, meaning each skier starts 30 seconds apart. Final places aren’t known until all racers are done.
Mariel was the first one to race at 9:31.30, and Aila was the last woman Nanook to start at 10:41.30. On the men’s side, Mike went out at 12:32.30, and Max was the last Nanook to start at 2:09. This format makes for a VERY long day and a lot of potential changes for waxing, based on the snow conditions as the day progresses.
In the end, it was a fantastic day for the Nooks with two women finishing in the top 11 and four men in the top 18.
At 5 p.m. Eliska and Ben were just arriving home and Rosie and Abigail were preparing dinner. Everyone was able to sit down and enjoy their meal around 7. After a long day, these 12 athletes and two coaches finally had the opportunity to sit down and enjoy each other’s company. There was talk of a “game night” and of course, a good night’s sleep.
Jan. 3: Rest Day. Restrictions are loosened up a bit and the team members had time to relax, reconnect and prepare for the next day.
Jan. 4: Wednesday’s competition is the Classic Sprint. These can be very short or (hopefully) very long, depending on how well each skier does in their qualifier.
The qualifying rounds started at 9:30 a.m., and the last Nanook skier went out at 11:05. 12 UAF athletes were racing a 1.2-kilometer course, competing for the privilege of racing in the semifinals and, eventually, championship heats.
From a spectator’s perspective, it is a very exciting day. Everyone is watching as success or failure hinges on a few seconds in a three- to four-minute race. Once the heats begin, nearly anything can happen in a sprint race: poles can break, skiers can get tangled up, some skis enable racers to go faster on the downhills, others facilitate uphill speed. No assumptions are made on the outcome of the race until the last heat is done.
The coaches hope to be busy all day, leaving exhausted from making sure each athlete’s ski wax is perfectly applied before the start of each race. Wax benches are set up right by the finish line, so athletes can run over and get adjustments when if they qualify make it to the next round.
Three of UAF’s senior athletes (23 or older) competed in the finals and two ended up on the overall and American-only podiums. One junior athlete (20 or younger) made it to the semi-finals.
The final Nanook racer finished at 4 p.m., and I had offered to prepare dinner. When I arrived at the men’s house at 5:30 p.m. it was eerily silent. Burgers were requested for dinner, so it was a very simple meal to make. But then I learned two of the athletes are vegetarian, two are non-dairy, and one coach is gluten-free. I ended up learning plant-based “burgers” do not fry up as easily as meat. But being in the house with these athletes and coaches is such a joy and I would cook for them every night if they asked me to. Viggo was hilarious as he ran around from Mom, Dad and several of the athletes.
After dinner it was team meeting time. I normally do not stay around for this part, but I knew Eliska would be highlighting the incredible day the team had and I wanted to be around to enjoy the excitement. After the race day was discussed, it was on to preparing for the next day: what needed to be done with each athlete’s skis, when they would leave for their workout, and how they felt about the upcoming race.
Jan. 5: Another rest day was full of smiles. The team was eager to sleep in, enjoy the late morning, and explore the town of Houghton. The men’s team took a drive downtown to look at shops and eat brunch. I headed over to the women’s team house to treat them to a homemade crepe breakfast. After breakfast, the women went on a sightseeing adventure to Lake Superior.
Everything went swimmingly, literally. Sarah fell though the ice and came back with dripping wet overalls.
After Finnish pancakes and Turkish coffee, it was time to head back to the house to get ready to ski and wax in the afternoon. The course for tomorrow’s 20-kilometer race was marked and needed to be previewed. (The 20k is completed on a 5k course, meaning the athletes have to lap four times.) At the end of the day, dinner was another big mess with Sarah and Abigail tag teaming salmon and veggies.
Jan. 6: Eliska and Ben were up until 2:30 a.m. preparing skis for today’s race and then returned to the venue at 6:30 a.m. to finalize the wax. Racing went on from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., starting with the men’s 20k. The weather at 9:30 a.m. was 15 degrees colder than at 2:30 p.m., so with constantly changing conditions, the waxing had to be adjusted before each race. Ideally, the wax will give athletes the best kick possible during their tough uphills and a nice glide while going downhill.
At the end of the day the Nanooks had two senior men finish in the top 21, two senior women in the top 15, two junior men in the top 24, and two junior women in the top 70.
The team dinner celebrated the week’s achievements, including the Nanooks being announced as the second-place team in both men’s and women’s division for the collegiate and overall competition. The cheers from the table and “Go Nooks!” from Eliska could be heard throughout the gymnasium. They were only beaten by the University of Utah.
The banquet ended at 7:15 p.m. and the athletes headed back to their prospective house, while coaches Eliska and Ben headed back to the venue for another long night of waxing to get ready for the sprint races the next day. After a full week of races, people can become beat down both physically and mentally. The resilience of the UAF ski team amazes me. I look forward to continuing the adventures of the UAF Nanooks in a five-part series that will take the readers up to March 12 and the end of the collegiate Nordic skiing racing season.