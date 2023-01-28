Payton Matsui

Matsui

The University of Alaska Fairbanks pulled off a huge comeback to continue their dominance of the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves in the fifth game of the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup Series.

Trailing 2-0 entering the third period, the Nanooks rallied to tie the score at 2-2, then scored with 44 seconds remaining in regulation to knot the score at 3-3 before claiming 4-3 overtime victory in front of a packed house at the Chuck Homan Arena on the UAA campus.