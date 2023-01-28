The University of Alaska Fairbanks pulled off a huge comeback to continue their dominance of the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves in the fifth game of the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup Series.
Trailing 2-0 entering the third period, the Nanooks rallied to tie the score at 2-2, then scored with 44 seconds remaining in regulation to knot the score at 3-3 before claiming 4-3 overtime victory in front of a packed house at the Chuck Homan Arena on the UAA campus.
Payton Matsui’s shot deflected off a UAA player past Seawolf goalie Nolan Kent midway through the five minute overtime period to give the Nanooks their fifth straight win in this year’s Governor’s Cup competition.
“It was wild,” a jubilant Nanooks coach Erik Largen said as he scrambled to get his team to the airport for the flight back to Fairbanks for tonight’s Governor’s Cup finale at the Carlson Center.
The 12-9-2 Nanooks take on the 4-15-0 Seawolves for the final time this season at 7:07 tonight. The Nanooks will be awarded their 12 th straight Governor’s Cup following the game.
The win was huge for the Nanooks as they begin a final 12-game stretch that will determine whether or not they will be awarded a berth in the NCAA Division I Hockey Championships.
“These are all must-win games from here on out,” Largen said. “We would have been behind the eight ball, but our guys battled back and found a way to pull out the win tonight.”
Although the Nanooks dominated the game by outshooting the Seawolves 36-16 on the night, they found themselves trailing 2-0 heading into the final 20 minutes of the game.
Defenseman Arvils Bergmanis got the Nanooks on the scoreboard early in the third period with a blast from the point that was set up by passes from Harrison Israels and Johnny Sorenson.
Midway through the period, Brady Risk tied the score with his seventh goal of the season and fourth of the year against the Seawolves. Garrett Pyke and Kyle Gaffney earned assists on the play.
With a little more than five minutes remaining in regulation, the Seawolves regained the lead when Matt Allen scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway.
Largen pulled goalie Matt Radomsky with two minutes remaining in regulation and the move paid off as Sorenson tied the score at 3-3 when he put the puck past UAA goalie Nolan Kent for an extra-attacker goal with 44 seconds remaining.
That set the stage for Matsui’s game-winner in overtime, which came shortly after Radomsky made a spectacular save to prevent UAA from scoring. Radomsky had 13 saves on the night, while Kent stopped 32 shots.
“We’re going to have to come out a lot stronger Saturday night or we’re going to find ourselves in the same situation,” Largen said.