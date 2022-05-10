Jack Swofford was first out of the pool, had the sixth-fastest split on the bicycle, and shared the fastest run time to win the Breakup Triathlon held Sunday on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.
On the women’s side, Emily Constantino emerged first from a tight-knit trio with Prescilla Westfield and Kristen Janssen to claim the victory in the sprint distance event.
Swofford’s split in the 500-yard freestyle of 5 minutes, 35 seconds gave him a 33-second lead over Eddie Farley coming out of the pool.
Logging a 42:29 for the 13.1-mile bike put him at 48:04, 17 seconds behind Brian Constantino just 1:27 ahead of Curtis Henry. Swofford and Henry both posted 18:38s for the 3.1-mile (5-kilometer) run to finish first and second, respectively, with final times of 1 hour, 6 minutes and 42 seconds and 1:08.09.
Henry was third in 1:09.11, and Brian Constantino fourth in 1:12.02. Bruce Miller rounded out the top five in 1:14.51.
Westfield and Janssen exited the pool at 6:05, 5 seconds behind leader Heidi Busack. Emily Constantino’s swim time was 8:19, but she more than made up her 1:44 deficit out of the water on the bike, blazing the trail in a 41:17. Westfield’s 44:12 and Janssen’s 44:34 enabled them to start the run 41 seconds and 1:03 behind Constantino, respectively, while Busack was still in the hunt 1:25 back.
Westfield (23:58) and Janssen (23:47) both posted faster runs than Constantino (24:08) but they couldn’t catch the speedy cyclist, who finished in 1:13.44. Westfield was 31 seconds back in 1:14.15, followed by Janssen in third at 1:14.26. Busack held off Courtney Heinz for fourth, 1:18.00 to 1:18.29.
The sprint distance Breakup Triathlon is the first of three events in the Arctic Triathlon Series. The Olympic Distance North Pole Triathlon is June 25 at 9 a.m. For information visit https://arctic-triathlon-series.weebly.com/.
Overall men’s results:
1. Jack Swofford, 1:06:42, 2. Henry Curtis, 1:08:09, 3. Brian Medley, 1:09:11, 4. Brian Constantino, 1:12:02, 5. Bruce Miller, 1:14:51, 6. Christian Coe, 1:15:36, 7. Eddie Farley, 1:16:07, 8. Brian Zielinski, 1:16:13, 9. Craig Thompson, 1:18:02, 10. Jacob Case, 1:18:35,
11. Bob Wiltzen, 1:20:31, 12. Scott Black, 1:21:14, 13. Danny Eagan, 1:22:19, 14. Nicholas Mersinger, 1:22:55, 15. Mark Oldmixon, 1:23:03, 16. Dave Partee, 1:23:12, 17. Alejandro Lopez, 1:25:31, 18. Michael Nash, 1:25:50, 19. Greg Kahoe, 1:27:26, 20. Gary Olsen-Saville, 1:29:29,
21. Robert Ellender, 1:29:42 22. Max Waring, 1:36:07, 23. Max Forer, 1:36:08, 24. Daniel Gilson, 1:36:13, 25. Kevin Patterson, 1:37:18, 26. Andrew Brooks, 1:37:58 27. Daniel Brower, 2:06:57.
Overall women’s results:
1. Emily Constantino, 1:13:44, 2. PrIscilla Westfield, 1:14:15, 3. Kristen Janssen, 1:14:26, 4. Heidi Busack, 1:18:00, 5. Courtney Heinz, 1:18:29, 6. Anna Rix, 1:18:50, 7. Erica Blake, 1:20:39, 8. Kayla Clark, 1:22:58, 9. Gina Balstad, 1:25:27, 10. Zelia Mersinger, 1:28:07,
11. Laura Reeves, 1:28:34, 12. Maggie King, 1:29:08, 13. Annie Krenzer, 1:30:02, 14. Gina LaBar, 1:30:06, 15. April Spilde, 1:30:09, 16. Corin Chick, 1:30:13, 17. Emily Magnuson, 1:30:16, 18. Marla Statscewich, 1:31:12, 19. Sanna Turnbough, 1:32:07, 20. Tegan Sager, 1:32:55,
21. Kylie Flynn, 1:33:39, 22. Karla Tarlor-Welch, 1:35:31, 23. Sasha Rogers, 1:35:43, 24. Sidnee Reese, 1:36:08, 25. Rachael Kvapil, 1:39:29, 26. Heather Kiampa, 1:39:37, 27. Holly DeLand, 1:39:42, 28. Jill Winford, 1:40:23, 29. Mary Lou Fagan, 1:41:21, 30. Becca Stevenson, 1:47:44,
31. Katherine Crouse, 1:44:42, 32. Hajnalka Nemeth, 1:44:53, 33. Katrina Nore, 1:45:20, 34. Katie Jensen, 1:45:28, 35. Amy Elwell, 1:46:42, 36. Sara Lucey, 1:47:52, 37. Heidi Holmes, 1:50:13, 38. Courtney Miklos, 1:54:31, 39. Suelyn Van Brunt, 1:59:27, 40. Elizabeth Johnston, 2:01:03,
41. Katrina Backus, 2:01:38, 42. Eileen Fisher, 2:03:07, 43. Elizabed Angel, 2:03:31, 44. Michelle Brooks, 2:04:03, 45. Kathleen Adam, 2:06:58, 46. Amber O’Dell, 2:07:24, 47. Elizabeth Hartman, 2:07:51, 48. Christina Ireton, 2:12:48.