KEARNS, UTAH – Matthew Pinal continues to shine in every way imaginable at the Marshall Gates World Series.

On a cloudy and drizzly Saturday in Utah, the Alaska Goldpanner was 4-for-4 with two doubles and pitched two perfect innings of relief as the team took a 7-2, rain-shortened win over the Las Vegas Gamblers.

