A 50-meter indoor swimming pool? A public use ice rink? Additional resources for senior fitness classes? Or, an indoor track with a turf surface?
Whatever your suggestion, you can register your voice through Sunday as the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department solicits your ideas for a new community wellness and recreation center.
“In recent years many organizations in our community have shared their desire for more space for indoor activities during our long, dark winters,” FNSB Recreation Supervisor Brian Charlton explained in a March editorial in the Daily News-Miner. “Families appreciate and lament the few spaces we have for indoor play … Soccer and basketball struggle to find enough gym space for kids and adults to play. Baseball players regularly travel to Eielson Air Force Base to use their indoor turf field.”
The survey presents an opportunity for residents to voice what they would like to see included in the proposal for the center. The projected cost of the center is as high as $100 million, and how the project would be financed is not part of the work being undertaken by the FNSB government.
The project itself has not been approved. A steering committee is working with an architect to draft plans for a facility, with the expectation that it replace the Mary Siah Recreation Center and Hamme Pool. It would also offer more facilities, potentially an ice rink, indoor turf field and track, hardwood courts, a weight training studio, or sauna, steam and spa room.
The survey – available at http://northstarrecsurvey.org/open – offers taxpayers the opportunity to identify priorities for the center in areas including aquatics, athletics, sports, fitness, business, education, arts and culture, in addition to wellness programs for participants from the youngest Fairbanks area residents through senior citizens.
In addition to filling in the bubbles for most-desired amenities, those completing the survey can also write up to 4,000 characters to explain what their choices are and why they believe they would be the most valuable community resources.
Respondents can also divvy up a mythical $100 in a theoretical budget to prioritize projects they wish to see in the center, and even designate their desired sources for expenditures, including naming rights, public/private partnerships, or direct community investment through bond packages or increased taxes.
The online survey, which closes May 8, can be completed in 10 minutes.
“We hope to create a vision of what the community would like to see in a multi-use facility,” Charlton wrote.