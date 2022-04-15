It’s said luck occurs where preparation meets opportunity, and both Helena Rueter and an organization called Many Hopes stand to benefit from the fortuitous circumstances that have led the Fairbanks runner to be entered in Monday’s 126th Boston Marathon.
In this case, the preparation is also a reflection of perseverance for the Florida native who moved to the Interior after high school, where she had been on the cross country team.
“I wanted to get away from the asphalt,” the University of Alaska Fairbanks alumna explained Thursday, before traveling today to the annual event that draws more than 30,000 runners each Patriots Day. From that point, running was a recreational activity, leading to her first Equinox Marathon in 1990.
Since then she’s covered the 26.2-mile distance nine times, with an eye toward Boston since 2008.
“I ran the Bizz Johnson Trail Marathon in Lassen County, California, hoping to qualify, but I was more than an hour off the time,” Rueter said. “So I thought that was that.”
She stayed active in running, hiking and enjoying the outdoor life that brought her to Alaska, to include hiking volcanoes in Guatemala. It was there that she became affiliated with Escuela de la Calle (School of the Street) and the organization that runs it, Many Hopes.
“The organization supports five programs to raise people out of poverty with the expectation that they will, in turn, help lift others out,” she said.
And that’s where Rueter’s luck changed. Perhaps it was more than luck – even serendipity?
Each year, the Boston Marathon gives out about 2,500 bibs (i.e. qualifying spots) to charity organizations that it sponsors. The expectation is that each bib will go to a runner who will raise at least $5,000 for that charity. The runners, however, do not have to meet the stringent qualifying times.
“I was already into that organization, so I thought here’s a chance to help it and fulfill a dream,” she said.
The only hitch was that she learned of this opportunity in December – less than four months out from the starting pistol. Additionally, the Fairbanks winter does not offer optimal conditions for training for a marathon.
And then there was the issue of conditioning.
“I went out on January 5th in the cold and the dark and couldn’t keep up with my husband walking briskly,” she said. “But a combination of running with the dogs and using the treadmill at the student rec center got me going.”
She followed the University of Northern Iowa’s “Non-Runner’s Marathon Trainer” program and was eventually putting in up to 14 miles on the treadmill.
“You just have to entertain yourself by pushing the buttons to increase or decrease your speed and the hills or listen to a good book,” she said.
A trip home to Florida gave her a chance to log a pair of 18-mile runs, and now, while the qualifying time in her age group of 55- to 59-year-old women is 4 hours, 20 minutes, Rueter’s goal is 5½ hours for Monday’s run.
She’s also approximately halfway to her goal of $10,000 for the organization, having raised $4,515. A link has been set up at www.givengain.com/ap/helena-rueter-raising-funds-for-many-hopes/.
“I feel lucky to have this opportunity to run Boston and I feel lucky to have this opportunity to support this cause,” she said.