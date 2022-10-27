The Fairbanks North Borough School District superintendent has denied the appeal of former North Pole High School baseball coach Jim Fischer to have his job back.
In a letter dated Oct. 21, chief school administrator Karen Melin writes, “After careful consideration of the facts, you will not be an approved volunteer or temporary employee for the district for a duration of two (2) years.”
Because Fischer is not a full-time employee of the district – but instead a volunteer, at-will coach – he is not entitled to an appeal hearing before the entire school board. It was during a school board meeting on Oct. 18 that five speakers — two assistant coaches, two players and the Alaska School Activities Association organizer of umpires for the area — spoke on Fischer’s behalf. A group of approximately 30 individuals including parents and players attended the meeting to show their support for Fischer, who has been head coach of the Patriots baseball program since 2017. He was an assistant coach the previous season.
“The school district takes the responsibility of employee privacy seriously,” FNSB Director of Communications Joshua DuVall said in an email response to the Daily News-Miner on Wednesday. “The district’s statement has not changed since last week. We are unable to provide details on confidential employee matters. The district had received parent and student complaints regarding Mr. Fischer’s conduct, which was handled through an internal investigation process that remains confidential.”
The district did not respond to a specific question asking whether the show of support at the school board meeting was considered in Melin’s denial of the appeal.
Fischer received a “Notice of Termination” dated Sept. 14 on FNSB School District Human Resources letterhead but lacking a signature. The last paragraph stated that if he had any further questions he could contact “me,” followed by Robyn Anderson’s phone number and email. Robyn Anderson is listed on the district website as an “employee relations specialist.”
According to the letter, the district received a parent complaint in May 2022 about an afternoon team retreat that took place in May 2021. Fischer said the event was a teambuilding activity held before the team traveled to the state championship tournament. According to Fischer, the parent’s child remained a part of the baseball team throughout that time and never discussed any concerns about the event. Another North Pole High School parent who attended a parents’ meeting in response to Fischer’s termination said the parent who made the complaint to the school district had expressed disappointment about the parent’s child’s lack of playing time during the season.
The letter included three reasons for the termination.
The first claim against Fischer stated in the district’s “Notice of Termination” was “you (Coach Fischer) had the students bat baseballs soaked in lighter fluid and light (sic) on fire in a nearby lake.”
Fischer, an assistant coach who was at the retreat, and a parent who observed the retreat each described the activity as one in which the 18-member roster traveling to the 2021 state championship tournament had the opportunity to volunteer and participate. The participants were given welding gloves and a face shield, then positioned 1 to 3 feet away from the shore. Fischer said there were two fire extinguishers placed by the participants. Fischer put lighter fluid on the balls, lighted them on fire, extinguished them, and then tossed the smoking balls to the players so they could be hit into the lake. Another coach in a kayak retrieved the balls.
“The purpose was to visualize negativity being eliminated from their lives,” Fischer said. “The irony is the actual game of baseball is more dangerous than the activity.”
The second claim in the district’s notice was that Fischer “failed to properly communicate with parents during this retreat in regards to the transportation of their students.”
“We went from the River Park to the Lake Park,” Fischer said.
Both areas are within the Chena Lake Recreation Area and are approximately 1.5 miles apart. Fischer and an assistant coach who was at the retreat said that no student was picked up late and that no parent addressed their concern with them.
Thirdly, the “Notice of Termination” states that Fischer oversaw the move from one location to the other “without ensuring students were properly licensed to conduct transportation of the students.”
On June 23, FNSB Equal Employment Opportunity Officer Allison Baldock and Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Luke Meinert sent a “Letter of Expectation” to Fischer. He was directed to sign and return the letter.
The letter, according to Fischer, an assistant coach who attended the retreat, and a parent who observed the retreat contained several inaccuracies.
- The letter stated that the activity at the retreat “involved lighting baseballs on fire and using lighter fluid and having the students bat them into the lake” (with no reference to the fact the students were hitting balls after they had been extinguished) and that “no safety precautions were put in place.”
The district did not respond to a question from the Daily News-Miner asking if all activity with fire – to include the use of Bunsen burners in chemistry class or the placement of heaters with open flames at football games – constituted a “heightened risk.”
- The letter stated that “you required the students to engage in dangerous activities involving lighting baseballs,” when the activity was voluntary.
- The letter stated that “students’ phones were taken from them during these activities.” According to Fischer, an assistant coach who attended the retreat, and a parent who observed the retreat, one of the activities involved answering trivia questions about baseball. The students were asked to place their phones on a picnic table during that activity. The assistant coach said one student asked to keep his phone with him, to which he said that would be fine provided he kept the phone in his pocket.
Baldock and Meinert raised two additional concerns in their letter. One was that a group of baseball players had titled their shared Snapchat group chat “Vars Niggs,” which is a shortening of the word Varsity and the n-word. Fischer said he does not have a Snapchat account, and therefore had no idea such a group chat existed.
Baldock and Meinert also said a student had made an inappropriate gesture in a photo that was posted by a team mother on a social media account. Fischer said that when he was informed of the photo, he asked the team mother to remove it, which she did.
While the district stands by its position that a “thorough investigation” was conducted, it is unclear why there are so many discrepancies between what witnesses of the event say took place and what Baldock and Meinert included in their letter.
On June 29, Fischer emailed Baldock to seek clarification on whether elements of the letter that were inaccurate — most notably that “numerous safety precautions were in place” and that “there was no requirement” for students to participate in the activity — could be removed from the letter so that he would not have to sign a statement that he knew to contain false information.
On June 30, Fischer again emailed Baldock writing, “I assume if I do not sign then I can no longer volunteer my time with North Pole High School Baseball. Is that correct?”
On Aug. 30, Fischer emailed Baldock for a third time, writing “I have not heard back on this question I sent June 30th. As the new school year has started … I am waiting for a response from the School District.”
The “Notice of Termination” Fischer received from the Human Resources department on Sep. 14 referred to the June 23 letter of expectations. “You refused to sign this letter and acknowledge these expectations,” the letter stated.
“I just wanted them to remove the false statements from the letter,” Fischer said. “If I’d known I had to sign it with the false statements I would have swallowed my integrity and done it just to keep coaching the kids.”
Fischer echoed that sentiment in his appeal letter to Melin, writing, “You can see I replied back in the same day … If the district would have responded with a ‘yes’ … I would have signed the letter.”