Your humble sports correspondent spends 24-plus hours trying to track down all that's going on in the Interior this weekend...
BASEBALL
12:05 A.M.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
ARCO FIELD
What the Midnight Sun Baseball Tournament lacks in artificial lighting it more than makes up for with mosquitoes.
The American Legion teams from the Wild and 49ers took the field just after midnight and played a full game with no artificial light. The tournament concludes with the championship today at noon.
(I, personally, am much more looking forward to the Winter Solstice Game at midnight on Dec. 21.)
SOFTBALL
OVERNIGHT
JUNE 17-JUNE 18
HEZ REY COMPLEX
If you’re still on the field at 10 a.m., then you’re softball team is kicking some overnight fanny in the Midnight Sun One Pitch tournament.
Teams in both coed and men’s divisions participate from 10 p.m. through the morning hours, as “caught napping on first” takes on a whole new meaning.
PICKLEBALL
9 A.M.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
UAF PATTY CENTER
The Midnight Sun Tournament in this sport is our favorite yet — indoors so NO MOSQUITOES!
Plus, we were able to set an alarm instead of swigging caffeine all night.
Featuring players of all ages and abilities, Kris Hammargen, Dr. Mike Orzechowski and Robb Schumacher took first in their respective divisions.
Good job, pickleballers!
BASKETBALL
11 A.M.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
FIRST AVENUE
It’s back outside for this 3-on3 event featuring youth and adult teams.
Top prize of $500 went to N7, comprised of Clay Edwin, Taj Washington, Dieon Frank and Devon Woods. Other winners were:
High school boys: We Got Game, Atticus Foley, Jamari Sims, Naveah Moreland.
High school girls: Alaska Fire, Avayah, Lucy, Katie and Julianne.
Middle school boys: PWB, Jaycee Brooks, Deshon Hall, Dal Reid, Devonte Hall.
Middle school girls: Aliyah Briggman, Leila Church, Leyton.)
Elementary: UPAK, Drake Craft, Ryder Beckley, Jimmy Newton, Jaden Lamb
SOCCER
1 P.M.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
SOUTH DAVIS FIELDS
Daniel Crutcher’s goal for the Fairbanks Soccer Club wasn’t quite enough as FSC fell 2-1 to last year’s league champions, Pioneer United FC of Anchorage.
GOLDPANNERS
2 P.M.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
GROWDEN MEMORIAL PARK
The Midnight Sun Game is still two days away, but the Panners were in action on Saturday, wrapping up a series with a 10-6 win over the Ventura County Pirates.
MIDNIGHT SUN RUN
10 P.M.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
FROM UAF TO PIONEER PARK
The 40th annual edition of this 10-kilometer (6.1-mile) run has to have been the most exciting, as West Valley High School graduate Daniel Abramowicz passed St. Paul, Minn., resident Calvin Boone in the final 25 yards to win with a time of 31 minutes, 16 seconds.
“I had no clue what I was doing,” said Abramowicz, who has dominated the state in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs at the high school level but is now preparing to run distances of 8- and 10-kilometers for the University of San Francisco this fall. “But I was able to hang with (Boone) and I think I learned a lot.”
On the women’s side, 15-time entrant and Fairbanks native Melanie Nussbaumer was bursting with pride after completing the course in 38:08 to take gold for the first time.
“I’ve run this when I was pregnant, I’ve run it with my babies, but this is incredible,” she said.
Nussbaumer, who is part of the Race Like a Girl program, added that she was a little surprised to have won the 10k distance as she’s been focused on an upcoming mile race.
“It’s been a couple of years, but my family is so supportive of my training and that’s why I can do this,” she said.
Full race results will appear in this week’s Daily News-Miner.
ON DECK
TENNIS
JUNE 24-26
DAN RAMRAS COURTS
The Fairbanks Tennis Association will host the adult and varsity high school event for men’s, women’s and mixed doubles teams.
GOLF
JUNE 25
MIDNIGHT SUN GOLF CLUB
The Tanana Valley Firefighters are the sponsors/beneficiaries from this event, which tees off at 10 a.m. next Saturday.
RUGBY
JUNE 25
2645 GOLDSTREAM ROAD
The Solstice Scrum 10’s Rugby Tournament begins at 1 p.m. It is brought to you by the Fairbanks Ravens Rugby Club and Fairbanks Men’s Rugby.