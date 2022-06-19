3 on 3
Jeff Olsen

Your humble sports correspondent spends 24-plus hours trying to track down all that's going on in the Interior this weekend... 

BASEBALL

12:05 A.M.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

ARCO FIELD

What the Midnight Sun Baseball Tournament lacks in artificial lighting it more than makes up for with mosquitoes.

The American Legion teams from the Wild and 49ers took the field just after midnight and played a full game with no artificial light. The tournament concludes with the championship today at noon.

(I, personally, am much more looking forward to the Winter Solstice Game at midnight on Dec. 21.)

SOFTBALL

OVERNIGHT

JUNE 17-JUNE 18

HEZ REY COMPLEX

If you’re still on the field at 10 a.m., then you’re softball team is kicking some overnight fanny in the Midnight Sun One Pitch tournament.

Teams in both coed and men’s divisions participate from 10 p.m. through the morning hours, as “caught napping on first” takes on a whole new meaning.

PICKLEBALL

9 A.M.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

UAF PATTY CENTER

The Midnight Sun Tournament in this sport is our favorite yet — indoors so NO MOSQUITOES!

Plus, we were able to set an alarm instead of swigging caffeine all night.

Featuring players of all ages and abilities, Kris Hammargen, Dr. Mike Orzechowski and Robb Schumacher took first in their respective divisions.

Good job, pickleballers!

BASKETBALL

11 A.M.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

FIRST AVENUE

It’s back outside for this 3-on3 event featuring youth and adult teams.

Top prize of $500 went to N7, comprised of Clay Edwin, Taj Washington, Dieon Frank and Devon Woods. Other winners were:

High school boys: We Got Game, Atticus Foley, Jamari Sims, Naveah Moreland.

High school girls: Alaska Fire, Avayah, Lucy, Katie and Julianne.

Middle school boys: PWB, Jaycee Brooks, Deshon Hall, Dal Reid, Devonte Hall.

Middle school girls: Aliyah Briggman, Leila Church, Leyton.)

Elementary: UPAK, Drake Craft, Ryder Beckley, Jimmy Newton, Jaden Lamb

SOCCER

1 P.M.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

SOUTH DAVIS FIELDS

Daniel Crutcher’s goal for the Fairbanks Soccer Club wasn’t quite enough as FSC fell 2-1 to last year’s league champions, Pioneer United FC of Anchorage.

GOLDPANNERS

2 P.M.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

GROWDEN MEMORIAL PARK

The Midnight Sun Game is still two days away, but the Panners were in action on Saturday, wrapping up a series with a 10-6 win over the Ventura County Pirates.

MIDNIGHT SUN RUN

10 P.M.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

FROM UAF TO PIONEER PARK

The 40th annual edition of this 10-kilometer (6.1-mile) run has to have been the most exciting, as West Valley High School graduate Daniel Abramowicz passed St. Paul, Minn., resident Calvin Boone in the final 25 yards to win with a time of 31 minutes, 16 seconds.

“I had no clue what I was doing,” said Abramowicz, who has dominated the state in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs at the high school level but is now preparing to run distances of 8- and 10-kilometers for the University of San Francisco this fall. “But I was able to hang with (Boone) and I think I learned a lot.”

On the women’s side, 15-time entrant and Fairbanks native Melanie Nussbaumer was bursting with pride after completing the course in 38:08 to take gold for the first time.

“I’ve run this when I was pregnant, I’ve run it with my babies, but this is incredible,” she said.

Nussbaumer, who is part of the Race Like a Girl program, added that she was a little surprised to have won the 10k distance as she’s been focused on an upcoming mile race.

“It’s been a couple of years, but my family is so supportive of my training and that’s why I can do this,” she said.

Full race results will appear in this week’s Daily News-Miner.

ON DECK

TENNIS

JUNE 24-26

DAN RAMRAS COURTS

The Fairbanks Tennis Association will host the adult and varsity high school event for men’s, women’s and mixed doubles teams.

GOLF

JUNE 25

MIDNIGHT SUN GOLF CLUB

The Tanana Valley Firefighters are the sponsors/beneficiaries from this event, which tees off at 10 a.m. next Saturday.

RUGBY

JUNE 25

2645 GOLDSTREAM ROAD

The Solstice Scrum 10’s Rugby Tournament begins at 1 p.m. It is brought to you by the Fairbanks Ravens Rugby Club and Fairbanks Men’s Rugby.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.

Recommended for you