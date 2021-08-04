Summer dirt racing continued at Mitchell Raceway last weekend and there was plenty to be excited for.
It was a full evening of competition as four different racing competitions were held on Friday as they have been all summer long. The Mini Stock, Dollar Stock, Modified, and Sprint Car races were the four distinct competitions held.
Firs, there was the Mini Stock. This week, it was Peyton Strickland who came away with first place while Wayne Shaw came right behind him in second. River May was the third place finisher.
The Dollar Stock race came after that and Peter Kullman ended up coming away with the first place finish. Shaw was a duel competitor this week as he also finished second in the Dollar Stock race as well. Britney Frey was the third place finisher.
The Modified race is no joke, but Steve Martin was still the first place finisher on Friday night. Mike Hansen came up right behind him in second place while Chris Strickland took home third place.
Finally, there was the Sprint Car race. It isn’t held every week, but that just added to the intrigue. Colby Hill wound up as the first place finisher in that competition followed by Joe Beck in second and Brayden Anders in third.
Summer racing at Mitchell will continue this week with another competition Friday at 7 p.m. The summer series will conclude Aug. 29 with all races located at 4075 Peger Road. Contact Hart Pisani at 459-7530