Summer dirt racing continues at Mitchell with another successful week

Another week of summer has passed us by in Fairbanks and that means another week of successful dirt racing over at Mitchell Raceway.
The weather was hot and the competition was heavy as the summer dirt racing series continued at Mitchell this past Friday. Last weekend featured three distinct competitions with the mini mods, dollar stock, and modified competitions.
In the mini mods, it was a family affair. Jerry Parsons finished the race in first place while Dave Parsons came in right behind him. Wayne Shaw continued his impressive season as he wrapped up in third place.
Robert Newhard ended up king of the dollar stock race as he took home first place. Peter Kullman came up right behind him while Rodney May took home third place.
The final race was the modified race and the winner of that one should come as no surprise. Greater Fairbanks Racing Association president and race organizer Monte Pearson was the winner once again this week as he has been most weeks this season. Mike Hanson came up right behind him in second and Chris Strickland was third.
The racing will continue this Friday at the usual 7 p.m. start time for BCOC Night. Racing will continue thru the end of August at Mitchell, which can be found at 4075 Peger Road.
