The magical run for the Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team came to an end Monday night in the championship game of the NCAA West Regional in San Bernardino, California.
The third-seeded Chico State Wildcats shut down the Nanooks for all but one short stretch of the title contest in rolling to a 70-52 victory to claim the regional title and advance to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight later this month in Evansville, Indiana.
“At the end of the day, I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” Alaska coach Greg Sparling said in the post-game press conference. “It’s tough, but all great things must come to an end.”
The loss ended an improbable run to the championship game for the Nanooks after they finished the regular season with an 8-14 overall record and a last place finish in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Under normal circumstances, the Nanooks season would have ended the season with the final regular season game.
However, because of Covid-19, the regular season was disrupted on several occasions and none of the 10 GNAC teams played a full 18-game schedule. Instead of the top six teams being invited to the conference tournament, league officials decided all 10 teams should get to play.
The Nanooks, with just seven players in uniform, took full advantage of the situation. Alaska won four games in four days in the Seattle area to claim the conference title and earn the lone conference berth into the West Regional.
Seeded eighth in the West Regional, the Nanooks weren’t given much of a chance at playing in the title game. But Alaska downed No. 1 seed Cal State San Marcos in the opening round and then toppled No. 5 Azusa Pacific in overtime in the semifinals to earn a chance to play for the title against Chico State.
Chico State was not to be denied in Monday night’s title contest as the Wildcats used a stifling defense to hold the Nanooks to just 33.9% shooting from the field (20-59) and 26.3% (5-19) from 3-point range while forcing Alaska into 14 turnovers.
“Chico State has a great basketball team,” Sparling said. “Defensively, they are by far the best team we’ve seen all year long.”
The Wildcats took a 9-4 lead right out of the gate, but for a moment it looked like the Nanooks magic had returned.
Alaska ripped off 15 straight points to go ahead 19-9 with 10:22 remaining in the first half. The Nanooks only scored four points the rest of the first half and Chico State dominated the rest of the game.
Chico State went into the halftime break leading 33-23 and never allowed the Nanooks to get any closer. The Wildcats outscored the Nanooks 37-29 in the final 20 minutes.
The Wildcats held Alaska’s leading scorer Shadeed Shabazz to just six points. Shabazz, who scored a whopping 63 points in Alaska’s first two regional wins, was just 2 for 16 from the field. He did have six assists and three rebounds.
Coleman Sparling led the Nanooks offensive attack Monday night with 13 points to go along with a team-high seven rebounds. Koby Huerta and Willie Thomas III added 10 points apiece for Alaska.
“It was a fun year of basketball and we have nothing to hang our heads about,” Coleman Sparling said. “The things we accomplished together, especially at the end of the season, are memories we’ll never forget.”
The Nanooks finished the season with a 14-15 overall record.
Malik Duffy led the Wildcats with game-highs of 21 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Warren and Colby Orr contributed 12 points apiece for the regional champions.
Chico State advances to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight with a 22-4 overall record.