McKenney

Emma McKenney

It was three-pointers all around for the University of Alaska Fairbanks in its 93-55 victory over Multnomah University Saturday afternoon at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.

Paced by Taylor Tiulana coming off the bench to hit six of nine shots from behind the arc, the Nanooks finished with a three-point shooting percentage of 46.7 percent on 14 of 15 tries.