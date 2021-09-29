You should know the drill by now. If you don’t, well, you’ll figure it out.
Schedule changes
What would this season be without schedule changes, right?
Because the football game between North Pole and Kodiak Tuesday night was canceled over the weekend, the game between the Patriots and the Ben Eielson Ravens has been moved back to Friday night at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s flag football game between Lathrop and Hutchison has been moved to 5 p.m.
Those are the only changes this week....for now.
Lathrop still number one
The Lathrop Malemutes put the hurt on North Pole this past weekend and the ASBN took notice as they remained in the top spot this week in the ASBN Poll.
North Pole dropped out of the poll due to the loss while Monroe Catholic remained at fifth. The Rams won by forfeit against Eielson this past week and defeated the Lathrop JV in an unofficial contest.
Alaska in the NHL
The 2021-2021 NHL season is still two weeks away, but the preseason has already begun. Two Alaska natives got a chance to shine this past Sunday.
The Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals took the ice in an exhibition contest with an all-Alaska goalie competition. Phoenix Copley of North Pole High School was in the net for Washington while Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage was in the goalie for Boston.
Copley had 12 saves while allowing two goals while Swayman had 18 saves and allowed one goal. The Bruins won 3-2.
Quick corrections
In two recent stories it was stated that this weekend’s series between the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Kenai River Brown Bears would begin at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Both of those games will actually start at 7:30 p.m.
Additionally, Jeff Darby was misidentified as the head coach for North Pole High School. He is the assistant coach while Mat Croan is the head coach.
Finally, Aysha Peter was identified as the junior quarterback for the West Valley flag football team. She is a sophomore.
