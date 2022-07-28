Before Wednesday night’s Alaska Goldpanners’ game, Andrew Troppmann’s parents waited in the concessions line for a Macho Nacho and a cheeseburger and reflected on what a fun summer this has been.
Little did they know their son, a 2019 West Valley High School graduate, had saved the best for last.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound right-hander who will be a sophomore (eligibility wise) at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin pitched seven strong innings for the Goldpanners’ to earn a 15-4 victory over the Flagstaff Star Chasers at Growden Memorial Park.
“That was definitely a fun outing,” the former Wolf Pack standout with the almost-sidearm delivery said. “I hadn’t started in a while [since the school year].”
The only trouble Troppmann faced was in the second inning, when Flagstaff used a hit batter, two singles and a double to take a 3-0 lead. Otherwise, delivery spread four hits over the other six innings he threw, striking out five and walking just one.
“That inning was just kind of a mishap,” he said. “Being able to place the fastball is a really big thing for me, and I think I threw it on 80 out of 90 pitches, And the defense behind me, I definitely want to give credit to those guys.”
Unfortunately for the Goldpanners, this will likely be Troppmann’s last appearance for the team. The pitch count from Wednesday makes it unlikely he’ll play over the next two games, and a commitment from before the summer will prevent him from traveling to Utah. However, he’s hoping to again be in uniform for the home team next fall.
Star Chasers starter Rylan Tinsley – the best arm the Goldpanners have faced in two weeks – worked five-plus innings. The sophomore from Chico State University who posted a 6-0 record and 5.03 ERA over 62 2/3 innings this spring likewise only encountered trouble in the second inning.
After loading the bases on an infield hit that Griffin Harrison beat out by a step and walks to Cayden Clark and Dominic Hughes, Tinsley gave up another walk to Brock Rudy. A wild pitch while facing Matthew Pinal allowed Clark to score easily – and Hughes to aggressively head home when he saw the catcher taking his time to corral the loose ball.
“I was thinking about it when I was running to third and saw what was happening,” Hughes said. “And when I touched third I knew I was going for it.”
Hughes’ heads-up play tied the game at 3-3, where it remained until the fifth inning. Tinsley walked the first two batters he faced – Pinal and Isaac Schuck – before being relieved by Dominick Vest. Four Goldpanners scored that inning – three on a bases-clearing triple by Hughes that went to the corner in right-field.
“It was a fastball up that I just tried to hit, not for distance but just to make contact,” Hughes said of the ball that nonetheless traveled 328 feet.
The Panners busted the game open with six more runs in the sixth inning, which featured a two-RBI single by Caleb Millikan and a two-run single by North Pole High School alumnus Alex Garcia.
Garcia, who came in after starting third baseman Tate Shimao injured the back of his right lower leg, played exceptionally well on defense. He handled four groundouts to first with no errors and started a 5-4-3 double play to close out the sixth.
He also made a rare appearance on the mound. Following Ethan Remmers who struck out the side in the eighth, Garcia gave up one run on four hits in the ninth.
The Goldpanners will continue the series with Flagstaff this evening at 6:30. Friday’s game will be at 7 p.m., and the regular season will wrap up with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.