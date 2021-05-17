In 2002, Stephen Hillenburg and Nickelodeon blessed the world with the classic Spongebob Squarepants episode, “The Fry Cook Games.”
In this legendary 11-minutes of animation, Spongebob competes in the Fry Cook Games (the underwater fry cook equivalent of the Olympics). He represents his employer, the Krusty Krab (the underwater equivalent of corporate America). His opponent is his best friend Patrick Star, representing the Chum Bucket, where he has, “worked for nearly five minutes.”
The two compete in various competitions such as the deep fry pole vault, the chocolate high dive, and of course bun wrestling. For this final event, the two engage in a vicious battle to determine which overpriced fast food establishment is superior.
In the end, the two end their dispute when they realize their friendship is more important than any fast food competition. It was a heartfelt lesson and a hilarious episode for the whole family.
I was disappointed when I got older and discovered that the Fry Cook Games didn’t actually exist. Knowing that I myself couldn’t compete in the onion rings was hard news to take. I’ve never quite gotten over it, but I’ve learned to accept it.
That takes us to this week’s Hart of the Matter: Track and Field Regionals are this weekend at West Valley. Events begin Friday at 3 p.m. and continue Saturday at 11 a.m.. Will the deep fry pole vault be a competitive event? Probably not, but there’s still plenty of exciting action to check out.
Track and Field aren’t the only big time event happening this weekend. Friday and Saturday marks the 2021 State Wrestling Tournament in Anchorage. You can bet there will be plenty of competitors from Fairbanks making the Borrough proud.
This week also marks the final week of the regular season for soccer and there’s plenty of action to catch. The games start Tuesday with the West Valley and North Pole boys teams facing off at 5:30 p.m.. Two games will follow at 7:30 p.m., one between the Lathrop and Eielson boys and another between the North Pole and West Valley girls. The action continues Thursday with Lathrop and West Valley facing each other in boys and girls soccer at 5:30 p.m. and concluding with Eielson and the Monroe boys playing at 7:30 p.m.. All games will be played at FYSA.
In softball, there’s a game each day this week. Lathrop and West Valley will face off Monday at 7:15 p.m. while North Pole and Monroe do battle Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.. Wednesday will see North Pole and West Valley face off at 7:15 p.m. while the Wolfpack will take on Lathrop on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.. There’s a pair of double-headers Friday, one between Monroe and Lathrop and another between West Valley and Delta with both starting at 7:15 p.m.. Saturday will see North Pole take on Delta while Monroe challenges West Valley with both games starting at noon. All games will be played at the S. Davis Softball Complex.
Baseball wraps up the prep action this week. On Tuesday, West Valley will take on Lathrop at Marlin at 7:30 p.m. while Monroe and North Pole do battle at Growden at 6 p.m.. Thursday’s games will see Monroe and Lathrop duel at Growden in a double-header starting at 5 p.m. before North Pole plays at West Valley at 6 p.m.. West Valley and Delta will battle at Marlin at 6 p.m. Friday while Monroe visits Hutchison at the same time. Saturday will wrap up the action with Lathrop visiting Hutchison at noon, Hutchison then playing Lathrop at 2:30 p.m., and North Pole facing Delta at Newby at noon.
Finally, there’s the Ice Dogs. Playoff hockey is back and the city of Fairbanks is ready to go. The Dogs will do battle against the Minnesota Magicians this weekend at home in Fairbanks. It’s the first NAHL playoff hockey we’ve seen in two years and only the fourth series in Fairbanks this season. The series is a best of five with games one and two Friday and Saturday each at 7:30 p.m.. If the series is tied or the Dogs are down 0-2, there will be a third game Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. Otherwise, the series would move to Minnesota. Tickets are only available at the Ice Dogs’ office at 139 32nd Ave behind Enterprise Rental. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will be sold until 7 p.m.. Tickets will also be available Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. if any remain.
Baring any misinformation, that should be it. Thanks for getting to the Hart of the Matter with me. If I forgot to mention something, please don’t bother me with it unless it’s an event from the Fry Cook Games.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.