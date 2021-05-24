In the summer of 2010, I finally watched an entire soccer game from start to finish...sort of.
It was the World Cup Final between Spain and the Netherlands. I’d never been able to get into soccer due to the low scoring and terrible facial hair, but I’d just graduated high school, my friends were throwing a party, and I decided, why not?
For much of the game, I had a great time. I hung out with friends, spent time talking to a cute girl named Jenna, and while I didn’t know who to root for, I eventually decided on Spain. My reasoning? Jenna was rooting for Spain. Things were good.
With the score tied 0-0, I decided it was time to go to the bathroom for the first time in over two hours. It wasn’t until after leaving to restroom that my friend “Makin’ Copies” Rob (don’t ask about that nickname) informed me of terrible news.
“Spain just scored,” the Rob man said. “Andres Iniesta in the 116th minute.”
Seriously? 116 minutes of scoreless action and I finally go to the bathroom and NOW someone scores? I hadn’t known who Andres Iniesta was prior to that moment, but I knew then that I didn’t like him.
No matter, Jenna’s team scored! Surely she’d be happy and we could continue our conversation.
It was at that time that Jenna said the last thing I wanted to hear.
“I just texted my boyfriend and his flipping out,” she said.
Seriously? 116 minutes of scoreless action and finally when something happens and NOW she mentions she has a boyfriend? I didn’t know Jenna had a boyfriend until that moment, but I knew then that I didn’t like him.
So there I was, bummed out again. It was then that I realized I’d be better off going back to not watching soccer.
That takes us to this week’s Hart of the Matter: The State Soccer Tournament begins this week. The schedule hasn’t been put out yet, but we know the West Valley boys and girls, North Pole boys and girls, Monroe boys and girls, and Lathrop boys will be participating. Best of luck to all of them and we’ll get the schedule out to you when it’s up.
State soccer isn’t the only state competition this week. The ASAA State Track and Field Championships are this weekend at Dimond High School. The official list of who all has made it from Fairbanks will be put together in the next few days for you. We do know that West Valley, Lathrop, and North Pole will be well represented and other Fairbanks schools won’t be far behind.
Today and Tuesday mark the final regular season games of the baseball season before Regionals. Lathrop and North Pole will face off in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. tonight at Arco while North Pole will host Hutchison in a conference game tomorrow at Newby beginning at 6 p.m.. After that, action resumes Thursday when West Valley, Lathrop, Colony, and Wasilla begin their Regional Tournament at Marlin. It’ll be a single elimination tournament with games at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, a third place game at 11 a.m. Friday and the championship at 2 p.m.. As for Monroe, Delta, North Pole, and Hutchison, their regional tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday at Growden.
Softball has one busy week as well. North Pole and Lathrop will face off Monday at 5:30 p.m. while Monroe and Hutchison will battle in a double header beginning at 5:30 pm. A double header between Monroe and Delta (starting at 5:30 p.m.) and a double-header between Lathrop and Hutchison (starting at 5:30 p.m.) will take up Tuesday. Huthcison and North Pole face off Wednesday evening and Thursday marks the beginning of the Railbelt Regional Tournament. Wasilla, Colony, West Valley, and Lathrop will face off in the semi finals Thursday and conclude Friday morning. According to the FNSBSD Softball schedule, Delta will host Hutchison in a double-header on Saturday.
Finally, there’s the Ice Dogs...maybe. I’m writing this column Sunday morning as our deadline is before the game is scheduled to end Sunday night. The Dogs are down 0-2 at this time. If they lost Sunday night, don’t complain at me, their season is now over. If they won, however, they stay alive and will play at least one more game this Friday in Minnesota at 7:30 p.m.. If they win, there will be a winner take all game Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. also in Minnesota. Again, don’t write in and correct me if this is no longer the case, I don’t call the shots around here.
Well, that’s all this week. Thanks for getting to the Hart of the Matter with me. If there’s something I missed, I apologize. I was probably in the bathroom when it happened.
