West Valley, North Pole and Delta's softball teams and baseball teams from North Pole and Monroe Catholic have received their schedules for the state championship tournaments that begin Thursday.
Fairbanks' South Davis Park will be the site of the softball tournament. Railbelt Conference tournament runner-up West Valley (15-8-1) will play South Anchorage at noon and Chugiak at 2:30 p.m. on Field 3.
The Wolverines were 21-3-1 overall and 9-2-1 in the Cook Inlet Conference. Chugiak was 24-9-1 and 8-3 in the same league.
North Pole (31-3, 11-0 Mid-Alaska Conference) will be on Field 2 with games against Homer at noon and Thunder Mountain at 2:30 p.m.
The Mariners were 16-20 overall, 7-3 in the Northern Lights Conference. The Patriots have three wins this season over Homer in tournament play by scores of 7-5 (April 7), 5-4 (April 9) and 11-1 (April 28). Thunder Mountain enters the tournament 17-14 overall, 8-4 in the Southeast Conference.
Delta (16-12-1, 9-3 Mid-Alaska) will play Kodiak at 2:30 p.m. and Ketchikan at 5 p.m. on Field 1.
The Bears were 17-12 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the Northern Lights Conference. They topped Delta 16-3 (April 8) and 11-7 (April 9) but lost to the Huskies 6-5 in their last meeting (April 29). Ketchikan finished the year 20-11 and 7-5 in the Southeast Conference.
Tickets for the state softball tournament are $10 per session for adults, $5 for students in high school or middle school, and free for those elementary school age or younger and over 65. They can be purchased via the GoFan mobile app or at the gate with cash or credit card.
In the Division II baseball tournament in Wasilla, the Mid-Alaska Conference's North Pole (13-2, 6-0) will meet Kenai Central at 11 a.m. and Monroe Catholic (6-5, 4-2) will face Petersburg at 1:30 p.m.
The Kardinals were 10-8 overall and 7-3 in the Southcentral Conference. Petersburg posted a 1-11 record this season.