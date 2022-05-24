The West Valley boys will kick off play for the six squads from the Interior that will be battling for a state championship Thursday through Saturday in Anchorage.
The West Valley boys, the No. 3 seed this weekend, will open with Colony in the Division I bracket at 9 a.m. Thursday at Service High School. The West Valley girls, seeded seventh, will take the field at Service High at 11 a.m. against South Anchorage.
Lathrop’s boys and girls teams will also play at Service High. The boys, with a No 5 seed, will play South Anchorage at 1 p.m. and the girls, seeded fourth, will face Service at 3 p.m.
North Pole’s boys and girls squads will open play Thursday at Eagle River. The girls, seeded fifth, will play Ketchikan at 11 a.m. and the seventh-seeded boys will face Grace at 1 p.m.
Complete spectator information — including ticket sales, stadium addresses and brackets — is available at asaa.org/activities/soccer.