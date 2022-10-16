State champs

Lathrop’s Tyler Clooten races to the end zone for a 91-yard touchdown run during Saturday’s state championship win over Soldotna. 

 NFHS Screen Grab

Following Saturday’s 21-18 state championship victory over Soldotna, one would be hard-pressed to find anyone still questioning coach Luke Balash’s rotating quarterback system.

Especially after he made a pivotal switch within the switch.