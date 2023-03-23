ANCHORAGE – During last week’s opening round of the NCAA basketball tournament, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme was asked about top-seeded Purdue’s first-round loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.
“Look, we’ve got to stay on this court,” he replied. “(Ignore) the other circus shows going on. We’ve got our own circus to deal with.”
Though it’s an eight-team bracket in the ASAA state basketball tournament, it can still be a circus. And what happened in the center ring late Wednesday night is something to which neither of the two Fairbanks schools in today’s Class 4A boys semifinal is paying any attention.
West Anchorage shocked No. 2 seed Dimond, 69-63. The Lynx (23-4), who’ve handed top-seeded West Valley (25-1) their last two defeats – in the opening round of this tournament last year and in January’s Ice Jam in Fairbanks – drops into the consolation bracket.
As a result, the winner of tonight’s 6:15 game between West Valley and No. 4 seed Monroe Catholic (21-5) will play either No. 3 seed Bettye Davis East Anchorage or seventh-seeded West in Saturday’s state championship game.
And while that’s an enticing possibility for fans, it means absolutely nothing to the coaches.
“We’re not playing Dimond,” Monroe Catholic coach Frank Ostanik flatly stated.
Likewise, Wolfpack coach Colten Growden is focused solely on the Rams.
“We are excited to play a team we are familiar with, but it is never easy to win against a team after playing them two or three times,” he said. “I can only imagine trying to beat them for the fourth time is going to be significantly more challenging,”
Indeed, the margin of victory has declined – almost exponentially – over the past six weeks. West Valley topped the Rams 52-30 at home on Feb. 1; 52-34 in the “away” game at a neutral site on Feb. 16; and 44-36 in the Mid-Alaska Conference tournament championship on March 10 at Lathrop.
While Ostanik notes that West Valley is the most talented team in the state, not just with two-time state player of the year Stewart Erhart but with depth of “eight or nine players they can throw at you,”
Growden counters that the Rams have the most talented coaching staff in the state. To wit, Ostanik is a former head coach at the University of Alaska Fairbanks; assistant Brad Oleson has played professionally in Europe; and Quin Barnard is a former University of Washington/UAF standout.
“Our players are incredibly lucky to be coached by those guys,” Ostanik concurred. “We are fortunate to both use their experience and be able to simulate the speed and athleticism of teams in practice. But ultimately it’s up to our guys to do something, and we’ll see tomorrow whether they’re able to do something special.”
KENAI CENTRAL 60, DELTA 31: The Kardinals closed the first half with a 9-0 run and opened the second half with eight unanswered points to take a 38-14 lead en route to a win in the consolation bracket over Delta.
“We don’t have a long history of coming (to state), it’s just my second time as a coach,” the Huskies’ Samuel Adams said. “But as long as we feel like it’s an expectation to get here we’ll keep doing that and keep playing better when we do.”
Kenai’s strong defense – double-teaming the ball handler anywhere on the court – forced 26 Huskies turnovers, including 15 in the first half.
After falling behind 15-3, the Huskies used 9-6 run to close their deficit to 21-12 with 5:23 to play in the second quarter. Ethan Adams had four points in the paint to help spark Delta’s resurgence, but his effort was offset by a pair of 3-pointers by Kenai’s Jakob Kvasnikoff during that stretch.
LJ Clark led the Huskies with 12 points, including six in a 12-2 run late in the third quarter before briefly leaving with a left knee injury suffered in a midcourt collision. He returned to finish the game.
“He hustles 100 percent of the time,” Adams said of his senior guard. "He’s not usually an offensive guy, but he made some important shots today.”
Artur Novatsky added six points for the Huskies, the Aurora Conference runners-up who finished the year at 12-12, while Jacob Hilton had five. Donovan Koba and Adams had four each.
Kvasnikoff led the Kardinals (16-13) with 14 points.
Daily News-Miner correspondent Olivia Olsen contributed to this report.