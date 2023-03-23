Erhart

West Valley's Stewart Erhart is the two-time state player of the year.

 File photo

ANCHORAGE – During last week’s opening round of the NCAA basketball tournament, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme was asked about top-seeded Purdue’s first-round loss to Fairleigh Dickinson.

“Look, we’ve got to stay on this court,” he replied. “(Ignore) the other circus shows going on. We’ve got our own circus to deal with.”