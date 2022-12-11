Fogel

Brittany Griner and Marc Fogel

 COMPOSITE PHOTO
  • Marc Fogel woke up this morning – as he has since August 2021 – in Russian custody. The 61-year-old history teacher from Pittsburgh taught at The Anglo-American School in Moscow, where the children of many U.S. government and military officials attend.
  • He was detained at the Moscow airport because he – both illegally and foolishly – brought marijuana into the country to deal with his chronic back pain. He was convicted in a Russian court in June and sentenced to 14 years in prison.
  • About the time he was being sentenced, I was paying way too much money for my then-18-year-old daughter to experience something called Machine Gun Kelly. In the end it was absolutely worth every penny because she texted me afterward and said, “I got to touch him!”

Such is the life of a teenager; easily impressed by celebrity.

