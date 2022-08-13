Soldotna had nine months to let their frustration brew at coming up 11 points shy of a state championship last November.
Unfortunately for the North Pole Patriots, they were the ones upon whom the Stars finally had a chance to take out those frustrations.
Ranked No. 3 in this week’s Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network state poll, Soldotna made a strong case for an even higher spot with a 60-6 victory at Patriot Pride Field.
Gehret Medcoff had three rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Brayden Taylor had two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass.
In the first quarter, Medcoff started the scoring with a 39-run on the second play from scrimmage for the Stars. Collin Peck made it 14-0 headed to the second quarter with a 14-yard scoring run, then catching the two-point conversion from Taylor.
Taylor started the second quarter with a 1-yard run, then Wyatt Faircloth ran in the conversion for a 22-0 lead. Medcoff then had another 39-yard run followed by a Jace O’Reagan kick, and Zac Buckbee had a 37-yard field goal as SoHi led 32-0 with 6:39 left until halftime.
With just 7 seconds left in the first half, Logen Bellmay caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Lipari for North Pole’s only score of the game.
The Stars quickly regained control of the momentum of the game in the third quarter to get a running clock for the entire fourth quarter.
Medcoff led off the scoring in the third quarter with a 42-yard run followed by an O’Reagan kick, then Taylor found Andrew Pieh for an 8-yard scoring pass. An O’Reagan kick made it 46-6 with 5:49 left in the third quarter.
Taylor then scored on a 24-yard keeper and O’Reagan had the kick to make it 53-6 headed to the fourth quarter.
Jaykob Kemp scored from 15 yards out in the fourth, and O’Reagan had the kick, to account for the final score.