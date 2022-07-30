Verdugo 0730

Alaska pitcher Alex Verdugo throws a pitch Friday night during the Goldpanners’ 3-2 win over the Flagstaff Star Chasers. Verdugo gave up just two runs over seven innings as he improved his record to 4-0. Alexis Friedman / For the Daily News-Miner

Alaska Goldpanners’ starter Alex Verdugo was dazzling and dizzying on the mound Friday night, guiding the Goldpanners to new heights in a 3-2 win over the Flagstaff Star Chasers.

The University of Texas-Rio Grand Valley junior threw 92 pitches — 57 for strikes; walked one and hit two batters; and struck out seven during his seven innings on the mound on a sunny night at Growden Memorial Park.

