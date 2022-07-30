Alaska Goldpanners’ starter Alex Verdugo was dazzling and dizzying on the mound Friday night, guiding the Goldpanners to new heights in a 3-2 win over the Flagstaff Star Chasers.
The University of Texas-Rio Grand Valley junior threw 92 pitches — 57 for strikes; walked one and hit two batters; and struck out seven during his seven innings on the mound on a sunny night at Growden Memorial Park.
The Star Chasers scraped together two runs in the fourth with a leadoff hit by pitch to Travis Strickler, a double by Jack Nielsen, and a two-RBI single by Elijah Henning.
Otherwise, Verdugo never faced more than four batters in an inning as he improved his record to 3-0 in four starts, his only non-victory coming in his first appearance when he was limited to four innings. (Five are necessary to earn a pitching win.) His earned-run average after 21 innings pitched stands a 1.71.
Blake Hiraki powered the Goldpanners’ offense, coming in as a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning to hit a fielder’s choice RBI. That tied the game after the previous batter, Caleb Millikan, drew a bases-load hit by pitch.
Star Chasers coach David Deutschman was ejected after arguing too long that Hiraki had not beaten out the throw to first and that the inning should have ended with a 2-1 lead intact. The replay on Pannervision revealed that Deuthschman, himself a former Goldpanners player, would have lost an appeal had the infrastructure for an official review been in place.
Hiraki, who was a sizzling 9-for-14 in his last three games entering Friday’s outing, had what proved to be the game-winning single in the sixth inning. He drove in Isaac Schuck, who reached first when the Star Chasers’ third baseman and shortstop collided on a ground ball to the left side of the diamond and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
Hiraki’s second RBI also ended the night for starter Jordan Cezar, who like Verdugo had a solid outing. The Southwest Oregon Community College left-hander departed after 51/3 innings with three runs (two earned) on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
Jimmie Buhl closed out the sixth with a fly out and a strike out, then gave up just a single to Tate Shimao in the seventh. Zach Elsos likewise kept the Star Chasers within a run by giving up just a single and a walk in the eighth. Hiraki hit into a double play and Marty Munoz struck out to end that threat.
Meanwhile, Alaska reliever Matthew Pinal earned the save but not without flirting with danger in both the eighth and ninth innings.
In the eighth, he started with a single, a strikeout and a second single before getting Jack Nielsen to hit into a 1-6-3 double play.
In the ninth the first two batters again reached base on a single and an error when first baseman Alex Garcia lost a throw in the 9:30 p.m. sun. The North Pole High School graduate started Friday night as the leadoff hitter, but was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.
Pinal rallied by striking out Bula White, getting Taylor Knight to hit into a fielder’s choice and getting Calvin Sorrie to ground out with Marty Munoz throwing to Garcia for the final out.
The victory cued a playing of “Happy Birthday” for Goldpanners field manager Mark Lindsay. Lindsay has led the team to a 29-12-1 record this season, with a chance to hit or surpass 30 this afternoon.
In their home finale, Alaska will host Flagstaff in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. The team will then head to Utah for the Marshall Gates World Series that begins Tuesday.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.