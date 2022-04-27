The first of three progressive triathlons in iconic Alaska is on the horizon in Fairbanks.
The sprint distance Breakup Triathlon will be May 8. The race will consist of a 500-yard swim, 13.1-mile bike, and 3.1-mile run on and around the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. The race will start at noon in the pool at the Patty Center.
Today is the last day for the early registration fee of $40. It increases to $60 on Thursday and $80 on May 6, the last day entries will be accepted. A USA Triathlon membership is also required and can be purchased for a single day ($15 for adults) or an annual pass ($50 for adults, $10 for participants under 17.) The minimum age to participate in the event is 16 years old as of race day.
“We exist to offer a unique racing experience and our mission is to share the love and passion of tri with individuals and families,” Paula Comerlato-Medley with the organizing Arctic Triathlon Series said.
The second leg in the trilogy is the Olympic Distance North Pole Triathlon on June 25. That consists of a 0.93-mile (1.5-kilometer) swim, 24.8-mile (40-kilometer) bike, and 6.2-mile (10-kilometer) run.
The season wraps up with an Ironman distance event, the Sourdough Triathlon on July 16 in Chatanika. The distances covered there are a 2.4-mile (3.86-kilometer) swim, a 112-mile (180.25-kilometer) bicycle ride and a marathon 26.2-mile (42.20-kilometer) run.
“It’s an incredibly inclusive sport,” Comerlato-Medley said. “It does not discriminate. You’ll see people of all levels of experience, age, gender and abilities/disabilities.”
More information can be found on the group’s website (arctic- triathlon-series.weebly.com) or Facebook and Instagram pages.