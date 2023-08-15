Dawg Bowl

West Valley football players huddle together in a warming tent amidst inclement weather during a 2019 matchup with Lathrop.

Welcome to the first rendition of my weekly column, which will provide a look into our sports coverage alongside a smattering of personal anecdotes.

While it was nice that my start at the News-Miner two-and-a-half weeks ago came during a less chaotic time in the sports calendar, I can’t begin to express my excitement about the looming sports seasons and the accompanying onslaught of live games. From high school to college football, professional leagues, and UAF and Fairbanks-area prep sports, I can’t wait for it all to get underway.

