Welcome to the first rendition of my weekly column, which will provide a look into our sports coverage alongside a smattering of personal anecdotes.
While it was nice that my start at the News-Miner two-and-a-half weeks ago came during a less chaotic time in the sports calendar, I can’t begin to express my excitement about the looming sports seasons and the accompanying onslaught of live games. From high school to college football, professional leagues, and UAF and Fairbanks-area prep sports, I can’t wait for it all to get underway.
That sentiment, excitement, underscores what I plan to be a recurring portion of this column — ’things I’m looking forward to.’
Opening day delays
Patience was a major theme I gleaned from local sports this past weekend. From start times of games and events to the outcomes themselves, seemingly nothing went as planned for Fairbanks North Star Borough teams. That trend began Friday and carried over to Saturday.
The West Valley XC Invitational, set to kickstart the season for a number of local schools on Saturday, was outright canceled due to smoke, and other sporting events in the area were rescheduled and moved due to the poor air quality.
Lathrop High School’s football season opener was moved from a home game at 7:00 p.m. on Friday to a neutral site in Wasilla on Saturday afternoon. North Pole, meanwhile, also saw its Friday night home game against Eagle River moved to Saturday afternoon, but the Patriots had to play a true road game in Anchorage. Neither team fared well away from home.
As such, it feels like the next couple weeks will be the actual opening weekends. In that time, the cross country season actually gets underway at the Interior/Birch Hill Invitational on Saturday, two other fall sports begin later this week and Fairbanks eventually has home football games later this month. It seems we’re just getting multiple ‘opening weekends.’
Dog daze
After the way their season debuts went, North Pole and Lathrop may be happy for a do-over for their respective home openers. While an argument could be made that the loss of home field advantage and the kickoff time flux had adverse effects on the Patriots and Malemutes, neither game ended up particularly close. It was a disheartening start for the two Fairbanks-area teams who reached the ASAA Division II state semifinals last season.
The other Fairbanks gridiron dogs, West Valley, didn’t have their game moved since it was already set for Friday night in Wasilla. But the Wolf Pack didn’t fare much better than their contemporaries, losing 48-24.
Lathrop, in particular, was probably among the most distressed after traveling five hours for a rematch of the past two Division II state title games, against Soldotna. Not to mention, Lathrop entered the game having won its past three matchups with the Stars and had not lost to a Division II team in nearly three years.
It became apparent early in the game that the Malemutes’ special teams weren’t up to par, as they missed an extra point then attempted two-point conversions thereafter. Head coach Luke Balash also decided against punting multiple times with his team facing fourth down in its own territory. Once, when they did punt, the ball did not reach midfield. It’s unclear if those decisions to keep the offense on field were situational or personnel-based, although some of those decisions appeared quite bold in the moment.
One of the strong points of Lathrop’s roster can be found at one of the most important positions: quarterback. The Malemutes have two, Solomon Wade and Jenner Webb, that they feel confident in. They had success handing off to Webb at his alternate position of running back but did not really target Wade at receiver. Wade, meanwhile, proved a real threat running the ball despite being billed as the more pass-inclined quarterback of the two.
That leads me to wonder if Lathrop will consider leaning toward Wade under center as opposed to a 50-50 split. Webb is a good enough passer and playmaker to deserve reps at quarterback, but he showed he can also be deployed as a weapon elsewhere.
When I spoke to Balash before the season last week, he named Luke Skinner as one of the Malemutes’ top breakout candidates, but he also noted their offense traditionally doesn’t throw to tight ends often. That tradition might be changing after he looked like a clear go-to guy in their loss to Soldotna. Lathrop has other productive receivers despite losing their top three pass catchers from last season. But Skinner may prove the most reliable option.
Another thing that stuck out from our conversation was Lathrop’s willingness to add West Anchorage, the largest high school in the state, as an extra home game on Aug. 26. It’ll be the Malemutes’ third consecutive season playing a Division I Anchorage-based school; they beat West Anchorage last fall. While it’s no guaranteed victory, that scheduling addition looks especially wise in hindsight now that weather eliminated one home game from the Malemutes’ schedule already.
It’s a good reminder for all of us not necessarily to lower our expectations but to slow down and find the positives. Not everything can be done in one day, week or season. Speaking of which:
Five things I’m looking forward to:
- Cross Country season: Once I ended my basketball career after a season on the junior varsity team, I chose cross country and middle distance track events as my sport(s) of focus in high school.
As such, I’ve developed and maintained a major soft spot for one of the more niche sports as I’ve progressed as a sports journalist.
Cross country is unique for pitting individual competitors largely running their own races against each other and having them add up to a team score in a more significant way than track and field allows for. The sport fits Alaska’s gritty, outdoorsy ethos, and there should be a contingent of competitive runners across Fairbanks’ academic institutions.
- In particular, the Nanooks women’s team enters this season with a group of nationally competitive runners. Three athletes — Kendall Kramer, Rosie Fordham and Naomi Bailey — have strong odds at top-40 All-American odds this fall.
- College football: The release of the AP Preseason Poll today (Clemson and Texas Tech feel particularly underrated) reminded me of the sports-adjacent thing I’ll probably miss most now that I’m in Fairbanks. The absence of college football, the sport that reigned supreme in my home state of Nebraska, from my scope of coverage will certainly be felt. But at least I’ll be able to follow along on TV in a time zone a few hours behind.
- Better air quality: While I’d been warned of Fairbanks’ poor air quality in the winter, I certainly wasn’t expecting the 300-level AQI value we were confronted with late last week. The return to normal has me appreciating clean and normal air whether running, hiking or walking. It’s also nice to be able to comfortably open the windows!
- Warmth: I’m relishing these last few weeks of above-average warmth and sunlight.
I know the weather over the past couple of weeks has been classified by some as a “heat wave.” While I didn’t come to Alaska for 80-degree weather, I’m not taking it for granted ahead of the coldest winter of my life.