I wasn’t necessarily eager to give my opinion on an overblown topic lying at the nexus of my athletics interests, but it ties in cleanly to the rest of this column. So here goes.
It’s now been well-documented in the sports world that recently crowned world champion sprinter Noah Lyles criticized NBA players for calling themselves ‘World Champions’ after winning championships in a domestic league. When the quote had only reached the extended track and field media landscape, I was a bit annoyed by Lyles.
Yes, I’d always thought it was odd that NBA, NFL and MLB champions afford themselves that title. But they do so because their leagues are by far the best in the world in their sport.
However, when his quote began getting aggregated and he became the ridicule of sports social media, drawing the ire of a number of NBA superstars, I couldn’t help but be a bit upset. It bothered me that someone who could justifiably call himself the fastest man in the world was previously anonymous to the other best athletes in the world and now was drawing scorn for an offhand comment.
That’s a greater theme for track and field, most Olympic sports and running in particular: they deserve more respect. And if that’s the kind of reception a star sprinter gets, what does it say about the average person’s understanding of a less-appreciated running discipline like cross country?
It’s understandable that long-distance running doesn’t necessarily carry a ton of TV cache, but at the same time marathons are covered by major TV networks. It’s all about marketing.
Cross country, specifically, is worth highlighting. It’s one of the most inclusive sports as it fields a large team, and everyone at the high school level gets equal opportunity to compete whether for a varsity or junior varsity group. It’s a sport frequented by athletes conditioning for other sports. And the structure makes it easier to follow and cover than its Olympic sports contemporaries.
The ’XC’ season for Alaska preps is past the midway point, and we’re a few weeks into the NCAA season as well.
With all of that being said, let’s take a sampling of the distance-running scene in the Golden Heart City, from the preps to collegiate to postgraduate levels.
UAF took to its home meet, the Nanook Forest Clash, on Saturday for its first and only race in Fairbanks.
Kendall Kramer, Naomi Bailey, Delainey Zock and Tabitha Williams swept the top four spots in the dual race against Alaska Anchorage to post a near-perfect team score of 16 points. The Seawolves amassed 42 points. UAF’s Rosie Fordham, who won the team’s first race, did not compete in the Nanook Forest Clash.
The UAF men had almost the inverse result in their second matchup with UAA, this time over 8,000 meters. In his season debut, senior Mike Ophoff produced the Nanooks’ best finish, in 4th place.
The Nanooks’ next race, on Sept. 23, will be the Bill Roe Classic in Bellingham, Washington. It will represent their most challenging meet until the NCAA Championships and provide strong competition for the three frontrunners on the ‘Nooks’ women’s team.
The biggest meet in the state this week came in Palmer at the George Plumley XC Invite. A total of 30 boys teams and 23 girls teams raced on Saturday, not to mention those sending individuals but not enough to field a team.
West Valley’s Cirdan Vonnahme fared the best of any Fairbanks North Star Borough harriers. He ran a season’s best mark of 17:13 (5 minutes, 32 seconds per mile) but suffered his first loss of the season in the process, finishing 8th in the 219-man field.
West Valley placed 10th as a team, followed by Lathrop in 14th, Monroe Catholic finishing 18th, North Pole 24th and Hutchison landing 28th. Tucker Sarkisian led the Malemutes in 30th (running 18:00). None of the other local teams placed a runner in the top-50, and of that group, only Monroe Catholic had a representative in the top-100.
Anchorage schools dominated the meet. South Anchorage took the boys team title and Grace Christian’s Robbie Annett won the race in 16:18.
The Fairbanks area didn’t produce as high of an individual or team finish on the girls side. Lathrop freshman Solveig Finstad was closest, finishing 31st of 180. Her Malemutes finished 12th, just behind West Valley, who matched their boys team finish of 10th. The Monroe Catholic girls placed 15th and North Pole finished 19th.
After dominating Fairbanks-area competition thus far this season, Tri-Valley’s Taylor Eddington suffered her first loss of the fall, placing 14th. But she also ran a season’s best time of 20:28 (6 minutes, 35 seconds per mile) and fared better than she did at the same meet last year. Chugiak dominated the girls team race and Colony’s Morgan Ainsworth won the individual title in 19:41.
Area teams will return to Fairbanks for the Hutchison Pearl Creek Invitational on Friday, Sept. 15, followed by the Region VI Championships on the Fairbanks Golf Course before those fortunate enough return to Palmer for the ASAA State Championships on Oct. 7.
Four things I’m looking forward to:
Equinox Marathon: A race touted as one of the first and most difficult marathons in the world is taking place in and around Fairbanks on Saturday. I plan to cover it, which will be my first time covering a road race despite running several on my own.
Fairbanks North Star Borough football matchups: We got the first of three games between FNSB football teams on Friday, when West Valley beat North Pole in a points-filled affair. Lathrop, which may be more gettable this year with a pair of losses already, visits the Patriots on Sept. 22 and hosts the Wolf Pack on Sept. 30.
Five months of football: The NFL’s full return on Sunday began the most loaded stretch on the calendar for America’s most popular sport. And while I’m partial to the college game — which ends far sooner than February just as Alaska prep football does — professional football is a pretty nice companion to have through the winter.
The lights: I’ve yet to see the aurora borealis, this year or ever, so I have high hopes.