It’s been about a week since I first stepped foot in Fairbanks, and I haven’t really experienced an anxiety-filled ‘Wow this is really happening’ moment. I’ll interpret that as a positive sign in my acclimation to an entirely new locale.
That lack of stress could also be attributed to the research, planning and preparation I put into this position and move. That’s all to say I made sure that I truly believe this is the right place for me before arriving. Either way, after a seven-and-a-half day drive, I was happy to get settled into my new home and my first full-time job.
It seemed a natural fit to marry my two greatest interests — reading/writing and sports — into a career. However, that was something I decided upon long before accepting or learning about this position.
English had always been my best subject in school, so I was excited to learn five years ago that my in-state school, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), offered a new, unique sports media major. I was far more impressed with UNL than I had expected, but I was slightly disappointed to be staying near home for college, as I wanted to expand my horizons and venture west.
Still, my collegiate experience exceeded any reasonable expectations I entered with. I received just as much journalistic training in extracurricular professional positions as I did in my courses. I left Lincoln with far more appreciation for the journalistic field and a desire to find a role within it.
I began at the student newspaper, the Daily Nebraskan, as a sophomore. I then fulfilled a semester-long sports reporting fellowship with the Omaha World-Herald, the largest publication in the state, during the fall of my junior year.
While there, I fully dove into the hectic daily coverage of a blue blood college football program in a region with no professional teams to take attention away from its major college. In total, I spent two years on the Nebraska football beat, covering the chaos of Scott Frost’s expulsion and Matt Rhule’s introduction. I covered Huskers men’s basketball as well for three seasons.
But I also got the chance to cover and familiarize myself with volleyball, women’s basketball, cross country, track and field and high school football. I look forward to both absorbing and covering more diverse sports offerings in Fairbanks.
Most recently, I served as the senior sports editor at the Daily Nebraskan, effectively running the sports section at a Big Ten student newspaper. That opportunity gave me a taste of editing, content-planning, hiring, training and a number of other aspects that made me a more complete and thoughtful writer and sports reporter.
After 22 years in the Midwest, I guess my venture North is a way of satisfying my wanderlust. As an outdoor lover, I can’t wait to explore the Denali area and everything the Fairbanks area has to offer. And I’m all the more thankful to be here for a role that greatly interests me and aligns with my passions.
I love the craft and storytelling aspects of writing just as much as I love keeping track of sports. As such, I look forward to experimenting with a variety of forms of content, from features and profiles to on-site event coverage, and working in tandem with Caleb Jones to bring you top-tier local sports coverage of the Interior.