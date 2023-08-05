Gavin Struve

It’s been about a week since I first stepped foot in Fairbanks, and I haven’t really experienced an anxiety-filled ‘Wow this is really happening’ moment. I’ll interpret that as a positive sign in my acclimation to an entirely new locale.

That lack of stress could also be attributed to the research, planning and preparation I put into this position and move. That’s all to say I made sure that I truly believe this is the right place for me before arriving. Either way, after a seven-and-a-half day drive, I was happy to get settled into my new home and my first full-time job.

