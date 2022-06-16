If you can play it, chances are it’s being contested under the Midnight Sun here in Fairbanks over the next 10 days. Here’s a preview:
Youth baseball: The American Legion hosts the Midnight Sun Tournament at Arco and Marlin fields. First game is 12:05 a.m. Friday, with play continuing through Saturday’s championship at noon.
Softball: The Golden Heart Softball Association Midnight Sun One Pitch Tournament with men’s women’s and coed divisions starts at midnight Friday.
Pickleball: The Midnight Sun Tournament starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Univ. of Alaska Fairbanks’ Patty Center.
3-on-3 Basketball: Starts at 11 a.m. Saturday on First Avenue with special guest Kamaka Hepa.
Midnight Sun Run: The 40th annual road race departs from the UAF campus at 10 p.m., with the 10-kilometer route finishing at Pioneer Park.
Alaska Goldpanners Midnight Sun Game: This is the big one.... the 117th annual edition of the overnight sporting event that started it all is at 10 p.m. Tuesday at Growden Memorial Park.
Doubles tennis: The Fairbanks Tennis Association hosts this adult and varsity high school event for men’s, women’s and mixed teams June 24-26.
Golf: Sponsored by the Tanana Valley Firefighters, this tournament tees off from the Midnight Sun Golf Club at 10 a.m. June 25.
Solstice Scrum 10’s Rugby Tournament: Games start June 25 at 1 p.m. at 2645 Goldstream Road.
If we’ve missed your event and you’d like to be included online and in the upcoming Fairbanks Sports Calendar, please email jolsen@newsminer.com or call 907-459-7530.