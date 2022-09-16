Special teams doomed the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the second game of the North American Hockey League Showcase Thursday night in Blaine, Minnesota.
The Ice Dogs gave up three power-play goals and one short-handed tally in suffering a 5-2 loss to the New Mexico Ice Wolves, marking Fairbanks second straight Showcase loss.
Fairbanks has suffered two straight losses since opening the season with a sweep of the Minnesota Wilderness last weekend in Cloquet, Minnesota. The Ice Dogs suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Aberdeen, South Dakota, Wings in the Showcase opener on Wednesday afternoon.
The Ice Dogs started well enough on Thursday as Jake Cameron scored his second goal of the season at 11:36 of the first period to give Fairbanks a 1-0 lead, but the Ice Wolves countered with four consecutive goals to put the game out of reach.
Jack Dolan and Jacob Conrad earned assists on Conrad’s goal.
New Mexico tied the score just under three minutes later when Nicolas Haviar found the back of the net and the Ice Wolves took the lead with a pair of second-period power-play goals.
William Howard’s extra-attacker goal at 8:38 of the second period put the Ice Wolves ahead for good and his second goal of the game at 18:37 proved to be the game-winning tally for New Mexico.
A short-handed goal by Tony Leahy gave the Ice Wolves a 4-1 lead at 2:01 of the third period, but the Ice Dogs countered with an unassisted goal from Cole Burke at 6:35 to stay within striking distance.
The Ice Wolves put the game away with another power-play tally by Hunter Hastings with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
New Mexico was 3-for-7 with a man advantage, while the Ice Dogs were 0-for-6. Fairbanks has given up first power-play goals in the last two games.
Goaltender Jack Olson, making the first start of his Ice Dogs career, made 30 saves in suffering the loss.
New Mexico netminder William Craig made 29 saves in earning the victory.
The Anchorage Wolverines were the only Alaska team to earn a win in the Showcase on Thursday,
posting a 3-0 triumph against the Maine Nordiques. Kenai River suffered a 5-1 loss to the Amarillo