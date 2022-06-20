Ethan Martin is the fifth signee for Greg Sparling and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks men’s basketball program.
A 6-foot point guard from Arlington High School in Arlington, Wash., Martin will join the ‘Nooks for the 2022-23 season.
“Ethan is going to be a great addition to the Nanook family in all areas,” Sparling said. “He is going to be a computer science engineer during his time at UAF. On the court he works extremely hard and will be a great addition to building a successful culture.”
In his senior season, Martin led the Arlington Eagles to an 18-6, 13-1 Wesco 3A record. For 2021-22, he averaged 23.8 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game and 1.4 steals per game, leading AHS in all of these categories. His 23.8 points per game ranked seventh in the state of Washington during the 2021-22 season.
Behind Martin, Arlington entered the WIAA 3A District 1 Tournament as the top-seed. After advancing to the semifinals, they fell to the four-seed Mountlake Terrace before getting past Cascade High School to move on to the WIAA 3A State Tournament.
At State, Arlington defeated Evergreen High School before falling to Ferris High School to end their season. Following the 2021-22 season, Martin was named a WIBCA (Washington State Basketball Coaches Association) 3A All-State selection according to SBLive.