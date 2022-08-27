Soldotna’s stable of running backs and senior-laden offensive line proved too much for West Valley to handle in a 55-26 loss at Soldotna on Friday evening.
The Stars, ranked No. 2 in the Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network’s Division 2 and 3 Top Five, set the tone on their opening drive with five running backs touching the ball on a six-play, 64-yard drive that was capped by Brayden Taylor. Lakinney Wong scored on a 21-yard run to make it 6-0.
Soldotna scored on its first four possessions, adding a trio of touchdown runs by Brayden Faircloth. His scoring runs covered 9, 6 and 5 yards.
Through effective time management in the waning seconds of the first half, West Valley (1-2) got on the scoreboard as time expired with a 17-yard pass form Kobe Amio to Stewart Erhart. Dylan Glynn added the PAT to make it 28-7 at intermission.
The Stars (3-0) returned to their running game in the third quarter, capping drives with a 7-yard run by Wong and a 12-yard carry by Zachary Buckbee.
Sparked by a 56-yard carry by Erhart, the Wolf Pack scored their third touchdown of the game in the opening minute of the fourth quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run by Glenn.
With the margin cut to 41-19, Soldotna reinserted Faircloth in the backfield. With a shortened field in the wake of an unsuccessful onside kick attempt, Faircloth carried the bulk of the way with Buckbee carrying the ball 2 yards for the score.
Down 55-19, Domonique added a touchdown on a 4-yard carry with 8 seconds remaining, and Glynn converted the PAT.
Faircloth finished with 135 yards rushing and four touchdowns in 12 carriies for the Stars.
Soldotna 55 – West Valley 26
Sol—Taylor 20 run (kick failed), 8:49
Sol—Faircloth 9 run (Peck run), 11:11
Sol—Faircloth 6 run (O’Reagan kick), 7:08
Sol—Faircloth 5 run (O’Reagan kick), 3:13
WV—Dominique 11 pass from Nield (D. Glynn kick), :00
Sol—Wong 7 run (O’Reagan kick), 9:11
WV—Stebbins 8 pass from Nield (kick failed), 5:27
Sol—Buckbee 1 run (O’Reagan kick), 2:49
WV—D. Glynn 6 run (conversion failed), 11:15
Sol—Buckbee 3 run (Kick failed), 9:40
Sol—Peck 2 run (O’Reagan kick), 6:39
WV—Dominique 4 run (D. Glynn kick), :08