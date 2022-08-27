WVHS Logo

Soldotna’s stable of running backs and senior-laden offensive line proved too much for West Valley to handle in a 55-26 loss at Soldotna on Friday evening.

The Stars, ranked No. 2 in the Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network’s Division 2 and 3 Top Five, set the tone on their opening drive with five running backs touching the ball on a six-play, 64-yard drive that was capped by Brayden Taylor. Lakinney Wong scored on a 21-yard run to make it 6-0.