It was great to see Monroe Catholic High School and Hutchison High School’s boys varsity soccer teams in action on the South Davis complex East Turf Friday.
Monroe took a 2-0 win over Coach Jeremy Widener’s squad, but it’s hard to put much weight on early results when the teams in a sport that demands running have had about 3 hours of time on the field.
“It’ll take time for the guys to get their legs under them and recognize the depth of field,” Widener said. “With that in mind, every little bit of today’s game was good.”
Hutchison’s Tucker Walin was aggressive in goal for the Hawks, while Trevor Mahler recorded the shutout for Monroe.
And talk about giving back – Monroe Catholic’s coach Brittany Milton has spent most of the past decade on campus, first as a student-athlete and now as a high school coach and pre-kindergarten teacher. I won’t tell you which group she said is easier to work with. (This is where I’d insert the winkie-guy emoji if we were on social media.)
Kudos, as well, to district activity coordinator Steve Zanazzo for making the call to postpone outdoor sports for a week.
While one can argue this year’s senior class has already missed out on so much – the ’20 Covid quarantine, the ’21 abbreviated or canceled seasons, and now the ’22 late snowmelt – the ice along the endlines of the East Turf field was as hard as a rock on Monday, but had cleared by Friday. Hopefully baseball and softball are on the agenda for this week.
The melt now has been 24/7 … or at least it has been outside my window coming down off the apartment rooftop. I’m pretty sure I could have filled Hamme Pool with what’s flowed out this week.
I saw (OK, killed) three mosquitoes during the first half of the soccer game Friday evening. And then had nightmares about GIANT mosquitoes attacking me all night Friday night. So everyone who has spent the last four weeks warning me about them… well, at least my subconscious is paying attention.
Long-time Georgia sportswriter-turned-Realtor and former colleague of mine at the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer (hey, you used to be stationed there…) Guerry Clegg read my mind on this week’s three-day pro football soiree.
“Am I the only one who finds the NFL draft almost unwatchable?” he posted. “Roger Goodell’s fake social concern, interviews with people who don’t know what they’re talking about, and over analysis from the draft experts.”
The question I have is how many picks actually change the fortunes of a single team? Not. Very. Many. Take a look at Matthew Stafford in Detroit for all of those years. (Twelve as the AT&T commercial on an endless loop tells us.) Either you have a TEAM with the unique blend of exceptional talent and enough depth to grind through a 17-game season plus three playoff games or you don’t. Now matter how much hype surrounds him, Travon Walker isn’t going to change that instantly in Jacksonville.
Speaking of Matthew, I was the head swimming coach for Dallas Highland Park during his senior year. He would often come down to the pool to rehab his knee and swim laps for fitness. His dad was a swimming coach at Florida State in the 1970s.
It’s great to see great things happen to great people.
And to show he’s capable of so much more than the AT&T commercial, check out this spot he did for Pepsi in Detroit. One of the best ads I’ve seen. Look for “Pepsi Can Cave” on YouTube.
Am I official Alaskan if I’m waking up and immediately looking for curling results? Fairbanks Curling Club did an amazing job at the Junior Nationals in Wisconsin this week.
I promised my mom (who at 88 is healthier than anyone I know) that I would get back into swimming this summer. Alas, my early deadlines have disrupted those plans for now, but I did see that one of the Fairbanks Masters Swimming coaches — Kristina Miller — placed fifth in her age group in the 1,650-yard freestyle and seventh in the 1,000 at the U.S. Masters Swimming Nationals held this week in San Antonio.
And finally, speaking of deadlines, here’s some great news. We’re backing our nightly production back from 7:30 to 10:30.
Other than fulfilling my promise to Mom to get in the water, this will mean more timely coverage for West Coast and local events. For example, an Ice Dogs game that starts Friday at 7:30 will now be in the Saturday morning paper. So will an NBA playoff game that starts at 6 p.m.
The shift was made or all the right reasons back when the pandemic disrupted business as usual. Now, I’m excited about the chance to drastically reduce the number of absent scores that appear as “late.”
