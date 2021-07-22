The second day of the 60th World Eskimo Olympics continued onward with more competitions in the first half of the action. There were plenty of exciting results from the later portion of Wednesday, as well, following the opening ceremonies at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Most importantly, though, those in attendance continued to enjoy themselves as they gathered together for the first time in two years.
“It’s awesome to be back,” said competitor Denali Glenzel. “It’s been a crazy year, as we all know. It’s just really an honor to be back playing the games with everyone. It’s really different, but I’m glad we’re all together as a family again.”
Before Thursday got started, there were the Wednesday night competitions. There was only one competitor in the Four Man Carry as Anchorage’s Walter-Sean Hawkins completed the event with a distance of 186 feet, 2 inches.
The Fish Cutting competition was also Wednesday evening as Kelly Lincoln of Bethel took home first place with a time of 35.27 seconds. Marjorie Tahbone of Nome finished just behind her with a time of 37.55 seconds and Marilyn Irelan of Nome took third place as she completed the cutting in 1 minute, 4 seconds.
The final event of Wednesday night was the One Hand Reach, which held their preliminaries earlier in the day. Eden Hopson of Anchorage took home first place for the women with a height of 56 inches. Fairbanksan Autumn Ridley was the second place finisher with a height of 54 inches and Teyah Clark of Wasilla was the third place finisher at 52 inches. For the men, Bernard Clark of Wasilla was the top finisher at 70 inches. Sage Worl of Anchorage and Virgil Kapotak of Togiak both checked in heights of 62 inches with Worl placing second and Kapotak placing third.
There were two competitions holding their finals on Thursday with the Eskimo Stick Pull starting off the day. Julee-Anna Van Velzor of Chugiak finished in first place of the women’s competition, Grace Oomituk of Wasilla took second, and Patrice DeAsis of Juneau was the third place finisher. Matthew Sido Evans represented Fairbanks in taking home first in the men’s contest while Hawkins finished in second. Kyle Worl of Juneau was the third place finisher.
The final event of the first half of Thursday’s action was the Greased Pole Walk. Nicole Johnson was the first place finisher for the women with a distance of 34 1/4 inches. Wookie Nichols took second with a distance of 32 inches and Glenzel’s distance of 30 1/2 inches earned her a third place finish. In the men’s contest, Alex Mallott squeezed out a first place finish with a distance of 31 1/2 inches, just ahead of the 31 inches achieved by second place finishers Kyle Worl and Matthew Sido Evans. Leroy Shangin took third with a distance of 26 1/2 inches
There were even more events going on Thursday evening and WEIO continues through Saturday. The results of those events will come as they happen.
