What four weeks ago were described by Alaska Fairbanks hockey coach Erik Largen as "meaningful games" are now pressure-packed games.
Having leapt to No. 12 in the Pairwise standings after Friday night's win at Arizona State, the Nanooks posted a 4-2 win on Saturday afternoon to enhance their resume for the NCAA Tournament selection committee's review.
"One-hundred percent there's a sense of urgency," Largen said of his 20-10-2 team in a telephone interview after the game. "Everyone knows how important these games are, so we can either use that for some extra juice and momentum or we can have it tighten us up. So far it's been a good thing."
Having cracked the U.S. College Hockey Online poll at No. 20 four weeks ago, the Nanooks have since gone 7-1 with the lone loss at Long Island University. While they had consistently stood between 16 and 18 in the Pairwise standings — designed to replicate the formula used to choose and seed the 16 teams for the NCAA tournament — the Nanooks leapt from No. 17 to No. 12 after Friday night's win.
"We definitely weren't expecting that either," Largen said. "I don't know exactly how the system works. Everything for us now is turning out attention to winning two games next weekend (at home vs. Lindenwood University) against a really good opponent."
Largen's description, while grounded in the proper diplomacy expected of a coach, doesn't necessarily bare out with the season statistics. The Lions, hailing from St. Charles, Missouri, are 7-19 this season and ranked in a tie for No. 60 of 61 in the Pairwise numbers. That means that while sweeping Lindenwood next week could potentially adversely impact the Nanooks' strength of schedule and RPI, a loss would essentially end their tournament hopes.
The Sun Devils were playing the role of spoiler Saturday, and did so effectively in the first period as UAF's Simon Falk was sent to the penalty box for hooking. A power-play goal by Demetrios Koumontzis 6:52 into the period gave Arizona State a 1-0 lead.
Despite having their own power play opportunity following a slashing call on ASU’s Jack Judson, the Nanooks did not put a goal on the board in the period.
Skating back into the second period, the Sun Devils closed out another power play due to a hooking call on Arvils Bergmanis extended the lead to 2-0 with a goal by Josh Doan.
"I thought we were playing really well five-on-five," Largen said. "We were playing good, fast hockey. I felt like our game was going to get use the win."
Indeed, Garrett Pyke cut the lead in half at the midway point of the period while Chase Dubois tied the game at two with just over a minute left in the period. Both goals were full-strength efforts.
The mood at Mullett Arena went from a party in the front for the 5,010 fans in attendance to some nasty business in the back of the UAF goal as Tim Lovill received a five-minute major for cross-checking and game misconduct with 12 minutes remaining.
Already short-handed due to injury, the Sun Devils were stretched even thinner.
ASU officially killed the penalty, but the second Lovill returned to the ice, Falk sent the puck to the back of the net giving UAF the lead for the first time in the game.
"That was a big moment," Largen said. "We didn't score on it, but once (the ejection) happened I could see things kind of settle down on our bench. Of course, it could have been a big turning point their way if we hadn't scored then."
With six minutes to go in regulation, the teams played 4-on-4 hockey as Ryan O’Reilly of ASU and Pyke both went to the penalty box for boarding and tripping, respectively. Though both of the staggered penalties were killed, Falk was able to sink an insurance goal with three minutes remaining.
ASU pulled goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter with 90 seconds to play, but neither team scored in the waning moments. That sent the Nanooks to the locker room, where they began anxiously watching scores on their phones of games across the country.
"It's definitely different," Largen said of the sudden interest in how other teams are faring and its potential impact on the Nanooks. "But everything for us has been fun."