Volleyball is a way of life in the Eliasen family, and the two newest high school graduates both will be taking their talents to Salem University.
Trinity and Hope Eliasen, who have been starters at Eielson Senior High since returning to Fairbanks for their sophomore year, have been playing recreationally since fifth grade and competitively since entering junior high school in Utah.
“At first Hope was looking at a school in Oregon and Trinity was looking on the East Coast and I was worried about how I was going to see them,” their mom — and coach this past season — Tawnya Eliasen said. “So I was so relieved when the coach at Salem said he wanted to take them both.”
In addition to Mom coaching the pair, older sister Sydney Ellsworth also played volleyball at the collegiate level, attending Iowa Wesleyan from 2015-18.
Finding two players from the same household is a boon for the Tigers. Additionally, their coach and mom says the girls have built a supportive relationship over the years, with Hope playing libero and Avery at setter.
”I don’t think they’ll be roommates,” said Tawnya Eliasen, who led the Ravens (15-16, 6-4 in league play) to a third-place finish at Regionals last fall. “But they’ll be on the same team and that’s special.”
Salem University is a Division II program in West Virginia.