The 2023 World University Games ended Sunday in Lake Placid, New York, with two Nanooks atop the medal stand.
University of Alaska Fairbanks skiing teammates Mariel Pulles of Estonia and Kendall Kramer of the United States crossed the finish line 0.4 seconds apart in the 15-kilometer Mass Start race, earning gold and silver medals, respectively.
Pulles clocked 39 minutes, 38.4 seconds, while Kramer crossed the line in 39:38.8.
"I was looking back quite a bit," said Kramer, a West Valley High School graduate who led for much of the race. "I knew that they would gain on me on the downhills. I wasn't too worried about it because my skis are really good. So I wasn't worried about drafting or anything. I saw that Mariel was gaining, but it was really impressive that she caught up to me."
Pulles also expressed surprise that she was able to pass her teammate in the final sprint.
In the final sprint, the Estonian got to the finish line 0.4 of a second faster than the American, winning her fourth medal of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.
“Not really!” gushed Pulles when asked if she was confident that she could catch Kramer. “I saw her all the time and thought, 'Well, I’m gonna try.’ Then going downhill, the last 500 meters, I knew that I am better than her on the downhills, because she’s my teammate. But I can’t believe I won, actually — it’s insane.”
Kramer, however, expressed no regret about taking silver to her Nanooks teammate.
"My strategy in all the long ones is to feel out what the girls are doing," the silver medalist said. "I’m not even mad because Mariel goes to UAF with me, so it’s basically the same."
Kazakhstan's Xeniva Shalygina had a very nice finish in 39:50.1, and American Erin Bianco of Colby College in Waterloo, Iowa, was fourth. UAF freshman Rosie Fordham, representing her native Australia, was 13th in 41:28.3.
The gold was the second of the week for Pulles, who also prevailed in the 1.5-kilometer sprint. Additionally she claimed a pair of silver medals for Estonia, a northern European nation bordering Russia and located south via the Baltic Sea from Finland. A 2022 Olympian, Pulles has twice finished fifth at the NCAA championships.
Two other athletes with Fairbanks ties won medals at the biennial gathering of the nation's top college athletes between the ages of 17 and 25. The curling bronze medal won by the American squad that includes former West Valley High School student Anne O'Hara. She attends Minnesota State University Mankato.
Former Fairbanks Ice Dogs forward Sam Ruffin scored in overtime of a 4-3 semifinal win over Japan to lift Team USA into Sunday's gold medal match against Canada. The Canadians posted a 7-2 victory, leaving the Americans as silver medalists.
Ruffin attends Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan.