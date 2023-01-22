Kendall Kramer 0123

West Valley High School graduate Kendall Kramer (left) of the United States and her University of Alaska Fairbanks teammate Mariel Pulles of Estonia embrace at the finish line of the cross country skiing 15-kilometer Mass Start race Sunday at the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York. Pulles won gold and Kramer took silver.

Porter Binks/FISU Games

 Porter Binks

The 2023 World University Games ended Sunday in Lake Placid, New York, with two Nanooks atop the medal stand. 

University of Alaska Fairbanks skiing teammates Mariel Pulles of Estonia and Kendall Kramer of the United States crossed the finish line 0.4 seconds apart in the 15-kilometer Mass Start race, earning gold and silver medals, respectively. 