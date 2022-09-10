Try winning a football game with 17 players when one of them is Kobe Amio, and you might have a chance.
Try winning a game with 16 players and Amio on the bench... well, the predictable happened.
West Valley could not overcome a limited roster due to injuries and what Coach David DeVaughn described as “disciplinary issues” during their Homecoming game against Eagle River Friday night, ultimately falling 42-7.
Only 17 West Valley players were in uniform at kickoff for the No. 5 ranked Wolf Pack. That dwindled to 16 at the end of the half when quarterback and defensive back Amio went down just before halftime with a lower left leg injury. West Valley had made a game of it to that point, trailing just 14-7.
A series of six turnovers — four within the first three minutes of play — set the tone for a scoreless opening quarter.
On the second play of game, Amio fumbled the ball at his 10-yard line where it was recovered by Eagle River’s John Parker.
Dodging disaster on their second defensive snap of the game, the Wolf Pack forced the ball lose from Caleb Sherman on a first-and-goal from the 1.
Amio and Dylan Glynn both managed 20-yard carries, taking the Wolf Pack to the Eagle River 48, before West Valley lost its second fumble of the game.
Yet another Eagle River turnover on a bad snap to the quarterback gave the Wolf Pack possession at the Wolves’ 41.
West Valley’s Emanuel Bostwick and Eagle River’s Nolan Beaty then traded interceptions in the final two possessions of the quarter.
Eagle River’s Aiden Rochi put the first six points on the board with an 80-yard carry less than a minute into the second quarter making the score 6-0. However, the PAT attempt went off the crossbar.
Amio followed suit after a fake handoff on a quarterback keeper allowed him to rush the ball for an 80-yard touchdown. Dylan Glynn secured the Wolf Pack’s lead with the PAT bringing the score to 7-6.
Caleb Sherman set up Eagle River’s next touchdown with a 20-yard run to the West Valley 10. From there, quarterback Dawson Myers connected with Xaelyn Dunbar in the endzone. A successful 2-point run by Aiden Roschi made it 14-7.
While West Valley had been able to move the ball throughout the first half, disaster struck with less than a minute to go when Amio suffered an injury to his lower left leg. He left the field and did not return.
Already shorthanded, sophomore Chris Blackburn took over as quarterback.
Eagle River, which had wisely deferred its choice to the second half when it won the coin toss, returned from halftime with a grueling, ground-based possession that took 4:30 off the clock and ended with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Roschi and an extra point by Wesley Settle, bringing the score to 21-7.
Unable to get past their own 20-yard line, Glynn’s punt on the next series from the West Valley 15 was blocked, giving the Wolves prime field position. Andrew Legenza caught a 4-yard pass from Myers to make it 28-7 Eagle River.
The fourth quarter began with West Valley pinned at its own 10-yard line and ended with the Wolf Pack’s fourth turnover of the night. Working from the red zone again, Sherman caught another 4-yard touchdown pass and Eagle River added seven more points to the score with 11:49 left in the game.
A 20-yard rush by Glynn moved the Wolf Pack to their 49 on their next series, but a fumbled snap on the next play was recovered by the Wolves.
Nolan Beatty, stepping in as quarterback for Eagle River, had a 35-yard rush to the West Valley 1-yard line and scored on a keeper on the next play to make it 42-7 and activate a running clock at the 7:59 mark.
Blackburn completed a 40-yard pass to Eliyah Dominique to cross into Eagle River territory with 3 minutes to play, but the Wolf Pack subsequently lost their fifth fumble of the night on another bad snap.
