The Long Island University Sharks took a bite out of the Alaska Nanooks on Friday afternoon in a battle between two of the three independent NCAA Division I college hockey programs.
In the first meeting ever between the two schools, the Sharks got the upper hand with two power-play goals in the second period and never looked back to claim a 4-1 victory in front of less than 200 fans at the Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, New York.
Long Island’s victory snapped a five-game Alaska winning streak and dropped the Nanooks to 11-17-1 on the season. With the win, the Sharks improved to 9-16-3.
The Nanooks outshot the Sharks 31-17 in the afternoon contest, but could only get one of those shots to go past LIU goaltender Kris Carlson, who turned in a nifty 30-save performance in recording the victory.
Nanooks goaltender Gustavs Grigals, who was named to the Mike Richter Award Watch List earlier in the week, gave up three goals on the 17 shots he faced. Long Island’s final goal was into an empty net.
The Nanooks and Sharks played again Saturday afternoon.
Long Island took a 1-0 lead at 16:45 mark of the first period when Nolan Welsh found the back of the net.
Power play goals at 5:11 and 8:13 of the second period put the Sharks ahead and in command with a 3-0 advantage. Isaiah Fox netted the first man-advantage goal for the Sharks and Billy Jerry scored the second.
The Nanooks broke up Carlson’s bid for a shutout with a power-play goal of their own at 17:30 of the second period. Antti Vertanen accounted for the goal, with assists from Payton Matsui and Roberts Kalkis.
Spencer Cox put the game away for the Sharks with an empty-net goal at the 17:41 mark of the third period.
Cox and Welsh each had a goal and an assist for Long Island.
After today’s game, the Nanooks return to the friendly confines of the Carlson Center for their final four home games.
Alaska will host Arizona State in 7:07 p.m. games on Friday and Saturday as part of the Hockey Week in Fairbanks celebration. A special Hockey Week in Fairbanks fireworks show will take place shortly after Saturday night’s game.
The final regular season series of the year is against Long Island on March 4 and 5.