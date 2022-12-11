UAF HKC art 1211

The Nanooks celebrate a goal during Friday night's win over Alaska Anchorage. 

Game 2 of the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup was all Alaska Nanooks.

The Nanooks took charge right from the opening faceoff, taking a 3-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes, and never looked back in cruising to a 7-2 victory over the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves in front of 3,044 frenzied fans on Saturday night at the Carlson Center.